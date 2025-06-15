Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill

June 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday that he is "not an absolute no" on the Trump administration's House-passed budget reconciliation bill, which threatens cuts to social services and would increase the national spending deficit.

"I talked to the president last evening after the parade, and we're trying to get to a better place in our conversations," Paul said on NBC News' Meet the Press Sunday. "And I've let him know that I'm not an absolute no."

Paul has been a leading critic of the bill in its current form, along with a handful of other Republicans skeptical of the scope of the cuts. A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report that shows that the measure would come at the expense of lower income Americans to benefit higher earners.

"I don't have as much trouble with the tax cuts," Paul continued. "I think there should be more spending cuts, but if they want my vote, they'll have to negotiate," specifically citing his opposition to raising the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars.

In its current form, the measure would increase the national deficit by $2.4 trillion over 10 years. Lawmakers are trying to pass the bill through a reconciliation process that only requires a simple majority for passage.

Paul said last week that tensions have come to the fore between him and his GOP colleagues, and that he was "uninvited" to a White House picnic that is typically attended by lawmakers and their families.

He called the move "petty vindictiveness," and said he felt the White House was trying to "punish" him for his opposition to the bill as it stands. President Donald Trump said on his social media platform that "of course" Paul was invited to the picnic.

Republicans can only afford to lose three votes pending a tie breaking vote by Vice President JD Vance. The measure currently awaits action in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats. The body has taken a more conservative approach in the negotiations than the House.