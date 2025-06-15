Sen. Padilla says Noem clash was not to 'manufacture a viral moment'

June 15 (UPI) -- Days after Sen. Alex Padilla was handcuffed and removed for interrupting a news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the Democratic lawmaker insisted the clash was not a calculated move for attention.

Noem held the news conference Thursday to provide an update on the federal government's enforcement actions in Los Angeles pertaining to protests against recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Padilla, D-Calif., interrupted the news conference and demanded that Noem answer questions. In the moment, Noem called his interruption "inappropriate" and said she would speak with him after concluding the news conference.

The lawmaker was asked about the clash during an interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. Padilla revealed he had been in the federal building for a scheduled briefing with representatives of the U.S. Northern Command, which had deployed troops to the city, when he learned Noem was having the press conference a few doors down. His briefing was delayed and so he asked if he could listen in on the news conference.

"Surprise, surprise, no substance came from that press conference, just political attacks. And when I heard the secretary, not for the first time in that press conference, talk about needing to liberate the people of Los Angeles from their duly elected mayor and governor, it was at that moment that I chose to try to ask a question," Padilla said Sunday.

Padilla said he "needed to speak up" because Americans have seen numerous stories of hardworking people who are maybe undocumented but "otherwise law-abiding, good people" who are being subjected to the "terror" of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations.

"I couldn't get a couple of words out before obviously you saw agents respond, hands on me pretty much immediately," Padilla said. "And, look, everybody's seen the video. You know what happened after that."

Bash noted that DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin later accused Padilla of trying to "manufacture a viral moment."

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Padilla said. "... It was an opportunity to ask a question and do my job as a senator, right, do my job as a senator in questioning the Cabinet secretary."

Bash noted that CNN security correspondent Josh Campbell, who was an FBI agent, said that Noem's security acted appropriately by removing him from the news conference. But Padilla disagreed.

"If that's how they treat a senator trying to ask a question -- here's one of my big takeaways -- then imagine not what they can do, what they are doing to so many people without titles," Padilla responded.

Bash suggested that those who removed him might not have known has identity, even though he said early in the exchanges that he is a senator.

"Look, the whole Los Angeles press court -- this is Los Angeles. This is my hometown. They know who I was," he said. "And what does it say about the secretary to not know who the senator from California is, the ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration? .... She came through the Senate for confirmation at one point."