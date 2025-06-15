U.S. News
June 15, 2025 / 2:38 PM

Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shooting continues

By Adam Schrader
Vance Luther Boelter, the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, is pictured. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety/Facebook
Vance Luther Boelter, the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, is pictured. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety/Facebook

June 15 (UPI) -- The search for the man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers in a "politically motivated" attack continued for the second day Sunday as authorities urged residents to keep their doors locked and cars secured.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot dead Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home, near Minneapolis. Earlier, State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were wounded when a gunman shot them "multiple times" in Champlin.

The suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, who has not been located. Boelter's roommate told KMSP‑TV that he has multiple vehicles, one of which had been modified to look like a police car and was found outside of Hortman's house.

In an emergency alert sent out Sunday in nearby Sibley County, authorities said a second vehicle owned by Boelter was found in Faxon Township.

"Keep your doors locked and vehicles secured," the alert said. "Report suspicious activity to 911."

Officials also said they would be going door-to-door to ask residents to search their properties for Boelter.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar indicated in an interview Sunday that Boelter may have left the state. Authorities have also put out an alert for him in South Dakota, she revealed on NBC News' Meet the Press.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said Saturday that investigators found a "manifesto" in Boelter's vehicle that included the names of other possible targets. An official who saw the list told NBC News it included officials who supported reproductive rights.

President Donald Trump on Sunday called Gov. Tim Walz a "terrible governor" and "a grossly incompetent person" in comments to ABC's Rachel Scott but said he "may call him."

The Minnesota shootings came ahead of another shooting Saturday at a "No Kings" protest against Trump in Salt Lake City that took place around the country. A protest outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Oregon was declared a riot by the Portland Police Bureau on Saturday.

