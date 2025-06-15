June 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed the White House on Sunday en route to Western Canada for the annual G7 summit, promising to secure trade deals weeks ahead of a tariff hike deadline.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure, Trump appeared confident he'll "have a few new trade deals" during the three-day summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Newsweek reported.

"Look, we have our trade deals," he said, according to CNN. "All we have to do is send the letters: 'This is what you are gonna have to pay.'"

The annual Group of 7 brings together some of the world's largest economies, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union. Several other countries also were invited.

Trump was expected to arrive at the G7 venue in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday evening. He was scheduled to meet privately with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday morning.

Last month, Trump agreed to delay imposing a 50% tariff on goods from dozens of European countries, allowing them more time for trade negotiations with the United States. He offered no details Sunday about which countries he expects to secure deals with during the summit.

In April, the Trump administration announced plans to have trade deals with 90 countries within 90 days. So far, the United States has secured deals with China and Britain.

Trade isn't the only topic expected to be on the docket at this year's G7 summit. The countries are expected express support for Ukraine in its war against Russia; address the Israel-Gaza war; and discuss immigration, security, energy, technology, the environment and job creation.

Israel's airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities Friday and Tehran's retaliatory attacks are also likely to be addressed.

