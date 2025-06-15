U.S. News
June 15, 2025 / 8:54 PM

Border agents seize $6.7 million in amphetamines, stolen sports car

By Mark Moran
Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near Campo, California, about 50 miles from San Diego, in 2024.File photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near Campo, California, about 50 miles from San Diego, in 2024.File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of amphetamines valued at $6.7 billion, intercepted a Canadian citizen attempting to drive a stolen, high dollar sports car into the country, and apprehended a murder suspect at two Texas border crossings within a matter of hours.

Officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Texas discovered the methamphetamine concealed in a shipping manifesto and disguised as tomatillos.

"The cargo environment continues to be a top choice for trafficking organizations but our CBP officers along with our tools and technology are a force to be reckoned with," said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the Pharr port.

Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle they were being transported in.

At the same port of entry, officers encountered a 2023 Porsche Cayenne, valued at $55,000, driven by Dileen Raad Sadullah, 39, a Canadian citizen.

Border Patrol officers reported that Sadullah's story became inconsistent when questioned by the agents at the initial inspection, which resulted in his being detained for a secondary questioning.

"During the secondary examination of the motor vehicle, officers discovered that the Porsche had been reported stolen in Canada earlier that day," a release from CBP said.

CBP verified his identity and confirmed with Canadian officials that the vehicle was stolen, the U.S. equivalent of a felony.

Sadullah and the vehicle were detained by Canadian law enforcement. That incident also occurred at the Pharr port.

Agents apprehended Alan Alexis Ornelas, 31, of Desoto, Tex., at the Hidalgo International Bridge crossing and investigated him in connection with an arrest warrant, then detained him.

"Ornelas has been wanted since September, 2024 and is charged with capital murder by terror, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas," a release from CBP said.

Ornelas was transported to the Hidalgo County jail where he awaits extradition to Dallas County.

