U.S. News
June 14, 2025 / 1:36 PM

Trump approves Nippon Steel purchase of U.S. Steel

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
President Donald Trump issued an executive order, officially giving the green light Nippon Steel Corporation’s multi-billion-dollar purchase of U.S. Steel Corporation. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 3 | President Donald Trump issued an executive order, officially giving the green light Nippon Steel Corporation’s multi-billion-dollar purchase of U.S. Steel Corporation. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Friday officially giving the green light to Nippon Steel Corporation's multi-billion-dollar purchase of U.S. Steel Corporation.

Trump's executive order rescinds a directive issued by former President Joe Biden that blocked the Tokyo-based steel producer's $14.9 billion purchase on national security grounds.

The president had been signaling he would approve such a move, stating in May that the two steel giants would form a "planned partnership."

Trump previously ordered a review of the transaction by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Related

"Based on the recommendation of and my review of the materials provided by CFIUS, including re-review of the prior assessment of risk, I additionally find that the threatened impairment to the national security of the United States arising as a result of the Proposed Transaction can be adequately mitigated if the conditions set forth in section 3 of this order are met," Trump wrote in the executive order.

"President Trump has approved the Companies' historic partnership that will unleash unprecedented investments in steelmaking in the United States, protecting and creating more than 100,000 jobs," Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel said in a release jointly issued with Nippon Steel.

"We thank President Trump and his Administration for their bold leadership and strong support for our historic partnership. This partnership will bring a massive investment that will support our communities and families for generations to come. We look forward to putting our commitments into action to make American steelmaking and manufacturing great again."

Trump's executive order requires both companies to enter into a National Security Agreement, which stipulates $11 billion in new investments must be made in the United States by 2028. That includes an already-underway project not scheduled for completion until after 2028.

The United States government will also be issued a golden share as part of the NSA, giving it unique voting rights.

"President Trump promised to protect American Steel and American Jobs -- and he has delivered on that promise," White House spokesperson Kush Desai told CNN in a statement.

"Today's executive order ensures US Steel will remain in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and be safeguarded as a critical element of America's national and economic security."

Confirmation of the deal comes just over a week after 50% tariffs took effect on metals imported into the United States from nearly all countries.

The tariffs were enacted a day after Trump signed an executive order doubling the duties on almost all imported aluminum and steel.

Latest Headlines

Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
June 14 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 "No Kings" protests nationwide started Saturday on the same day President Donald Trump scheduled a large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C. on Flag Day and his 79th birthday.
Walz: Shooting of Minnesota lawmakers is 'politically motivated'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walz: Shooting of Minnesota lawmakers is 'politically motivated'
June 14 (UPI) -- A police manhunt is underway in Minnesota after two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses were shot overnight in a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Saturday.
Storms may rain on Army, Trump birthday parade in D.C.
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Storms may rain on Army, Trump birthday parade in D.C.
June 14 (UPI) -- Rain may dampen President Donald Trump's plans Saturday night to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday with thousands of troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft.
Marines detain U.S. citizen entering LA federal building amid protests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Marines detain U.S. citizen entering LA federal building amid protests
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines deployed to Los Angeles to help temper unrest in the city, stopped and detained an American citizen trying to enter a federal building.
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
June 13 (UPI) -- The California National Guard remain active on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday after an appeals court put an order from a federal judge to remove the soldiers on hold only hours after it was decreed.
Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can continue to detain Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, two days after he said foreign policy grounds for Khalil's detention are insufficient and likely un
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
June 13 (UPI) -- Shaquille O'Neal, the retires basketball star and NBA analyst, has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims that he misled investors by promoting the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
New tropical storm forms in Pacific as Atlantic basin remains dormant
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
New tropical storm forms in Pacific as Atlantic basin remains dormant
The eastern Pacific Ocean has spawned a new tropical storm, Dalila, which will swipe southern Mexico with flooding downpours and gusty winds.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia officially enters not-guilty plea on trafficking charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia officially enters not-guilty plea on trafficking charges
June 13 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Friday formally pleaded not-guilty to federal human trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Court rules against Donald Trump in effort to retry E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Court rules against Donald Trump in effort to retry E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Friday rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to get a retrial in the E. Jeanne Carrol civil sexual abuse and defamation liability verdict against him.

Trending Stories

Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
Court rules against Donald Trump in effort to retry E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
Court rules against Donald Trump in effort to retry E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse

Follow Us