ICE raids paused on restaurants, hotels and farms

June 14 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has paused Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on most farms, hotels and restaurants amid complaints from such employers.

The pause in ICE enforcement in the agricultural, hospitality and restaurant industries is to prevent disrupting the respective businesses, CBS News and The New York Times reported.

Such businesses rely heavily on immigrant workforces, including many who have unlawfully entered the United States.

"Our great farmers and people in the hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," Trump said on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

"In many cases the criminals allowed into our country by the VERY stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs," Trump said.

"This is not good," he added. "We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA."

The Trump administration has a goal of removing 3,000 people every day who do not have legal approval to be in the United States.

ICE raids that target restaurants, agricultural operations and hotels are causing concern among Republican lawmakers in swing districts, NPR reported.

Such lawmakers prefer that ICE focus on detaining and deporting those who have engaged in violence, vandalism and other criminal acts.

"I remain concerned about ongoing ICE operations throughout [California] and will continue by conversations with the administration - urging them to prioritize the removal of known criminals over the hardworking people who have lived peacefully in the valley for years," Rep. David Valadao said Tuesday in a post onX.

Valadao represents California's 22nd House District, which includes part of the San Joaquin Valley and is the son of immigrant farmers from Portugal.