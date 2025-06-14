U.S. News
June 14, 2025 / 6:16 PM

ICE raids paused on restaurants, hotels and farms

By Mike Heuer
"Border Czar" Tom Homan is pausing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on most farms, restaurants and hotels while focusing on violent criminals after President Donald Trump announced a pause in ICE raids on such establishments on Friday. File Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
"Border Czar" Tom Homan is pausing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on most farms, restaurants and hotels while focusing on violent criminals after President Donald Trump announced a pause in ICE raids on such establishments on Friday. File Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has paused Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on most farms, hotels and restaurants amid complaints from such employers.

The pause in ICE enforcement in the agricultural, hospitality and restaurant industries is to prevent disrupting the respective businesses, CBS News and The New York Times reported.

Such businesses rely heavily on immigrant workforces, including many who have unlawfully entered the United States.

"Our great farmers and people in the hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," Trump said on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

"In many cases the criminals allowed into our country by the VERY stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs," Trump said.

"This is not good," he added. "We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA."

The Trump administration has a goal of removing 3,000 people every day who do not have legal approval to be in the United States.

ICE raids that target restaurants, agricultural operations and hotels are causing concern among Republican lawmakers in swing districts, NPR reported.

Such lawmakers prefer that ICE focus on detaining and deporting those who have engaged in violence, vandalism and other criminal acts.

"I remain concerned about ongoing ICE operations throughout [California] and will continue by conversations with the administration - urging them to prioritize the removal of known criminals over the hardworking people who have lived peacefully in the valley for years," Rep. David Valadao said Tuesday in a post onX.

Valadao represents California's 22nd House District, which includes part of the San Joaquin Valley and is the son of immigrant farmers from Portugal.

Latest Headlines

Former Walz appointee sought in 'politically motivated' shootings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Walz appointee sought in 'politically motivated' shootings
June 14 (UPI) -- A police manhunt is underway in Minnesota after two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot overnight in a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Saturday.
Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Millions participate in 'No Kings' protests nationwide
June 14 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 "No Kings" protests nationwide were being held Saturday, the same day as President Donald Trump's large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday.
Rain expected as crowds gather in D.C. for Army birthday parade
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rain expected as crowds gather in D.C. for Army birthday parade
June 14 (UPI) -- Rain may dampen President Donald Trump's plans Saturday night to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday with thousands of troops, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft.
Trump approves Nippon Steel purchase of U.S. Steel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump approves Nippon Steel purchase of U.S. Steel
June 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Friday officially giving the green light to Nippon Steel Corporation's multi-billion-dollar purchase of U.S. Steel Corporation.
Marines detain U.S. citizen entering LA federal building amid protests
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Marines detain U.S. citizen entering LA federal building amid protests
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines deployed to Los Angeles to help temper unrest in the city, stopped and detained an American citizen trying to enter a federal building.
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
June 13 (UPI) -- The California National Guard remain active on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday after an appeals court put an order from a federal judge to remove the soldiers on hold only hours after it was decreed.
Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge allows Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can continue to detain Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, two days after he said foreign policy grounds for Khalil's detention are insufficient and likely un
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement
June 13 (UPI) -- Shaquille O'Neal, the retires basketball star and NBA analyst, has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims that he misled investors by promoting the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
New tropical storm forms in Pacific as Atlantic basin remains dormant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New tropical storm forms in Pacific as Atlantic basin remains dormant
The eastern Pacific Ocean has spawned a new tropical storm, Dalila, which will swipe southern Mexico with flooding downpours and gusty winds.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia officially enters not-guilty plea on trafficking charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia officially enters not-guilty plea on trafficking charges
June 13 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Friday formally pleaded not-guilty to federal human trafficking and conspiracy charges.

