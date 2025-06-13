Trending
June 13, 2025 / 11:12 AM

1.1 million Anker power banks recalled over fire risks

By Simon Corlett
Chinese firm Anker Innovations Technology Company is recalling 1.158 million of the A1263 models of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks over fire concerns related to the products’ lithium-ion batteries, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
June 13 (UPI) -- Anker Innovations Technology Co. is recalling more than 1.1 million of its power banks over fire concerns related to the products' lithium-ion batteries.

The publicly-traded Chinese company is recalling 1.158 million of the A1263 models of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The power bank batteries "can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," the recall notice states.

Affected units were produced in China and have the company's name, Anker, engraved on the front of the power banks. They were sold in the United States through Anker, Amazon, Newegg and Ebay between June of 2016 and December 2022.

To date, the company has received 19 reports of fires and explosions related to the devices, which retail for about $27.

The incidents include two reports of minor burns and 11 involving property damage causing a collective $60,700.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank," Anker said in the recall notice.

Customers can get a replacement by sending the company a photo of their recalled unit.

The photo must display the model and serial number as well as the date the photo was taken among other parameters.

Owners will also need to confirm they have properly disposed of the faulty unit.

"Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream,, or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire," the company said in the recall notice.

"Your municipal household hazardous waste collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance."

Anker was founded in September of 2011 and is headquartered in the city of Changsha in China's Hunan province.

Latest Headlines

At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
June 13 (UPI) -- The State Department was pressing ahead with a reorganization that will see the elimination of the positions of more than 3,400 U.S.-based staff in bureaus covering Asia and the Middle East and across seven divisions.
U.S. files suit against New York State over courthouse arrest law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. files suit against New York State over courthouse arrest law
June 13 (UPI) -- The federal government has filed a suit against the state of New York over a law that has kept ICE enforcement out of the state's courthouses.
Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade
June 13 (UPI) -- A parade and day of revelries slated to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in Washington D.C. Saturday may be marred by nasty weather.
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
June 13 (UPI) -- The California National Guard remain active on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday after an appeals court put an order from a federal judge to remove the soldiers on hold only hours after it was decreed.
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
June 13 (UPI) -- Homeland defense has entered a new era with the proliferation of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's Golden Dome proposal aims to invest in protecting against modern threats.
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
June 12 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives narrowly approved axing $8.3 billion in funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development and another $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Thursday.
Trump administration advises 500,000 migrants to self-deport
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump administration advises 500,000 migrants to self-deport
June 12 (UPI) -- People from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on Thursday began receiving notices of termination of their temporary protected status. They were told to self-deport.
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
June 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Alex Padilla was removed from a Los Angeles news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while a federal judge weighed the merits of military deployments on Thursday.
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
June 12 (UPI) -- A cyberattack has crippled distribution channels for one of the nation's top organic food distributors, leading to empty shelves at grocery stores nationwide.
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
June 12 (UPI) -- The House-passed budget reconciliation bill promoted by the Trump administration would benefit higher earners at the expense of lower-income Americans, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.

