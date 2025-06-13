U.S. News
Shaquille O'Neal agrees to pay $1.8M to settle FTX crypto endorsement

By Allen Cone
Shaquille O'Neal (R) sits with his son Shareef O'Neal before the start of the Eastern Conference Final Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks in Indianapolis in May. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Shaquille O'Neal (R) sits with his son Shareef O'Neal before the start of the Eastern Conference Final Game 3 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks in Indianapolis in May. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Shaquille O'Neal, the retired basketball star and NBA analyst, has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims that he misled investors by promoting the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

O'Neal, who urged fans to trust the platform in a commercial, won't admit wrongdoing. He reportedly earned much less to make the commercial that aired in June 2022: around $750,000, Front Office Sports reported.

The settlement Monday marks one of the first high-profile settlements over FTX's collapse, CNBC reported.

The civil case in Miami federal court. O'Neal must pay the amount within 30 days. An initial settlement was reached in November.

In the class-action suit, O'Neal is accused of presenting FTX as a trustworthy and legitimate investment tool while allegedly helping drive the adoption of unregistered securities.

Eligible are users who deposited money into FTX or held its proprietary token, FTT, between May 2019 and late 2022.

O'Neal's $1.8 million payout will cover all legal fees, notice and administration costs, and payouts to those eligible. Also, he is released from future liability and is barred from seeking reimbursement from the FTX bankruptcy estate.

"We are pleased to have this matter behind us," O'Neal's attorney said in a statement.

In 2022, O'Neal told CNBC he "was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial."

At the time he said he didn't know much about crypto currency.

"I don't understand it, so I will probably stay away from it until I get a full understanding of what it is," he told CNBS. "From my experience, it is too good to be true."

Other FTX endorsers, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and Steph Curry, had claims against them largely dismissed.

FTX, a company in the Bahamas, was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange three years ago but it racked up billions of dollars or losses and filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, 2022.

Founder Sam Bankman-Fried isserving a 25-year prison sentence for seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the FTX collapse.

O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are moving from TNT next season when "Inside the NBA" appears on ESPN.

