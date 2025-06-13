Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade

June 13 (UPI) -- A parade and day of revelries slated to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in and around Washington on Saturday may be marred by nasty weather.

The National Weather Service has predicted a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday over the nation's capital Saturday that could begin with a drizzle before 11 a.m., followed by "a slight chance of showers" until 2 p.m. However, after 2 p.m. the prognosis gets bleaker, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Army has not announced any changes to its scheduled events, which are begin Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where a birthday wreath will be lain at 8:15 a.m.

A fitness event will follow at 9:30 a.m. before the official Birthday Festival begins at 11 a.m. at the National Mall, which will include opportunities to meet with Medal of Honor recipients, astronauts and soldiers as military demonstrations take place, among other events.

The Army Birthday Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in which thousands of soldiers will participate, along with Army equipment and flyovers before a parachute demonstration and fireworks.

As of Friday morning, the precipitation potential between 6 and 7 p.m. in Washington is 52% and then increases to 60% by 8 p.m. There is a chance of thunderstorms.

President Donald Trump, who his celebrating his birthday Saturday, is scheduled to speak at the parade. As many as 200,000 people are expected throughout the day, officials said, but rain could reduce the number.