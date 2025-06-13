Trending
U.S. News
June 13, 2025 / 9:55 AM

Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade

By Ian Stark
Share with X
An Army Cobra helicopter is on display this week at the National Mall in Washington in preparation for the Army's 250th anniversary celebration and parade to be held Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
An Army Cobra helicopter is on display this week at the National Mall in Washington in preparation for the Army's 250th anniversary celebration and parade to be held Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A parade and day of revelries slated to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday in and around Washington on Saturday may be marred by nasty weather.

The National Weather Service has predicted a 50% chance of precipitation Saturday over the nation's capital Saturday that could begin with a drizzle before 11 a.m., followed by "a slight chance of showers" until 2 p.m. However, after 2 p.m. the prognosis gets bleaker, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The Army has not announced any changes to its scheduled events, which are begin Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where a birthday wreath will be lain at 8:15 a.m.

A fitness event will follow at 9:30 a.m. before the official Birthday Festival begins at 11 a.m. at the National Mall, which will include opportunities to meet with Medal of Honor recipients, astronauts and soldiers as military demonstrations take place, among other events.

The Army Birthday Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in which thousands of soldiers will participate, along with Army equipment and flyovers before a parachute demonstration and fireworks.

As of Friday morning, the precipitation potential between 6 and 7 p.m. in Washington is 52% and then increases to 60% by 8 p.m. There is a chance of thunderstorms.

President Donald Trump, who his celebrating his birthday Saturday, is scheduled to speak at the parade. As many as 200,000 people are expected throughout the day, officials said, but rain could reduce the number.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
June 13 (UPI) -- The State Department was pressing ahead with a reorganization that will see more than 3,400 layoffs of U.S.-based staff in bureaus covering Asia and the Middle East and across seven divisions.
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
June 13 (UPI) -- The California National Guard remain active on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday after an appeals court put an order from a federal judge to remove the soldiers on hold only hours after it was decreed.
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
June 13 (UPI) -- Homeland defense has entered a new era with the proliferation of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's Golden Dome proposal aims to invest in protecting against modern threats.
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
June 12 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives narrowly approved axing $8.3 billion in funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development and another $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Thursday.
Trump administration advises 500,000 migrants to self-deport
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump administration advises 500,000 migrants to self-deport
June 12 (UPI) -- People from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on Thursday began receiving notices of termination of their temporary protected status. They were told to self-deport.
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
June 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Alex Padilla was removed from a Los Angeles news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while a federal judge weighed the merits of military deployments on Thursday.
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
June 12 (UPI) -- A cyberattack has crippled distribution channels for one of the nation's top organic food distributors, leading to empty shelves at grocery stores nationwide.
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
June 12 (UPI) -- The House-passed budget reconciliation bill promoted by the Trump administration would benefit higher earners at the expense of lower-income Americans, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.
Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
June 12 (UPI) -- A former CIA analyst has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for obtaining and sending top secret Defense Department information to unauthorized recipients who then posted it on social media.
Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
June 12 (UPI) -- The state of Oklahoma has executed a man convicted in the 1999 murder of a 77 year old woman who was kidnapped at a Tulsa shopping mall, the state announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending

Follow Us