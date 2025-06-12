Trending
June 12, 2025 / 2:08 PM

JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport

No injuries reported as FAA orders ground stop for all flights at the airport.

By Doug Cunningham
June 12 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway and into grass during a landing at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport.

Nobody was injured.

The FAA issued a ground stop for all Logan Airport flights until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Massachusetts Port Authority said in a statement, "The runway is closed at this time as the aircraft is assessed and passengers are bussed to the terminal."

JetBlue Flight 312 from Chicago's O'Hare to Logan International Airport skidded off the runway as it landed at roughly 11:55 a.m. Thursday.

JetBlue said in a statement, "On Thursday, June 12, JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing. No injuries were reported. Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal."

The airline added, "Safety is JetBlue's top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause."

Passenger Melinda Wang of Seattle told WHDH, "The landing was exceedingly rough, but I'm very glad that the pilot had her head about her and just stopped the plane in the grass. "It was actually very calm. We all kind of trusted that they knew what to do, and they did."

