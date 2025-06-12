Trending
U.S. News
June 12, 2025 / 9:27 PM / Updated at 10:15 PM

Trump administration advises 500,000 migrants to self-deport

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near San Diego in 2024. On Thursday, people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela began receiving notices of termination of their temporary protected status.They were told to self-deport. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near San Diego in 2024. On Thursday, people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela began receiving notices of termination of their temporary protected status.They were told to self-deport. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- People from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on Thursday began receiving notices of termination of their temporary protected status. They were told to self-deport.

The Department of Homeland Security used email to send the TPS termination notices to inform more than 500,000 affected people that the parole and work authorizations granted by the Biden administration have been revoked with immediate effect, CBS News reported.

Those who have not obtained other lawful immigration approvals are encouraged to self-deport.

The Supreme Court on May 30 upheld the Trump administration's cancellation of the TPS status for the affected people, which the Biden administration first used in 2022.

Related

The program granted protected status for those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela while they awaited the outcome of their respective immigration proceedings.

"This program was abused by the previous administration to admit hundreds of thousands of poorly vetted illegal aliens into the United States," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Thursday in a news release.

"The Biden administration lied to America," McLaughlin said. "They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs."

She said the Biden administration gave them "opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers" while forcing career civil servants to promote the programs even after fraud was identified.

The Biden administration "then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed," McLaughlin added.

She said those affected can use the CBP Home Mobile App to obtain travel assistance and a $1,000 exit bonus upon arrival in their home countries.

The self-deport notices started going out on the same day that the House of Representatives approved a measure ending the District of Columbia's Sanctuary Values Amendment Act, the Washington Post reported.

The House voted 224-194 to require the nation's capital to comply with federal immigration laws, requests for information on individuals' respective immigration status and lawful detainer requests.

Eleven Democrats voted with Republicans to approve the resolution.

Latest Headlines

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
June 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Alex Padilla was removed from a Los Angeles news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while a federal judge weighed the merits of military deployments on Thursday.
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Cyberattack cripples Whole Foods distributor, leaving shelves bare
June 12 (UPI) -- A cyberattack has crippled distribution channels for one of the nation's top organic food distributors, leading to empty shelves at grocery stores nationwide.
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
June 12 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives narrowly approved axing $8.3 billion in funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development and another $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Thursday.
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Non-partisan report: Trump tax cuts would benefit wealthy at expense of poor
June 12 (UPI) -- The House-passed budget reconciliation bill promoted by the Trump administration would benefit higher earners at the expense of lower-income Americans, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.
Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-CIA analyst gets three years in prison for sharing top secret information
June 12 (UPI) -- A former CIA analyst has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for obtaining and sending top secret Defense Department information to unauthorized recipients who then posted it on social media.
Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
June 12 (UPI) -- The state of Oklahoma has executed a man convicted in the 1999 murder of a 77 year old woman who was kidnapped at a Tulsa shopping mall, the state announced Thursday.
Retrial possible after mistrial declared on Weinstein rape charge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retrial possible after mistrial declared on Weinstein rape charge
June 12 (UPI) -- Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein won't serve time on a third-degree rape charge after a mistrial was declared on Thursday, but he likely could be tried again.
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
June 12 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway and into grass during a landing at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport.
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
June 12 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday that Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
June 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court brought back a lawsuit against the FBI over a mishandled home raid from 2017 in Atlanta.

Trending Stories

One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents

Follow Us