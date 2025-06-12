Trending
June 12, 2025 / 2:03 PM

House lawmakers expected to vote on White House rescission package

By Ian Stark
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (pictured at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday), has called the funding request from the Trump administration an opportunity to cancel "wasteful spending" that would ensure more accountability. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (pictured at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday), has called the funding request from the Trump administration an opportunity to cancel "wasteful spending" that would ensure more accountability. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a request from the Trump administration to rescind billions in funding previously allotted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and United States Agency for International Development, or USAID.

The White House's rescission package would cancel $9.4 billion appropriated by Congress, as part of spending cuts made by DOGE. If passed, the package would cut $8.3 billion for USAID in addition to other international assistance programs.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and NPR, stands to lose $1.1 billion if the package is approved.

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social in April that "Republicans must defund and totally disassociate themselves from NPR and PBS," further calling the stations "radical left monsters."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called the request an opportunity to cancel "wasteful spending" that would "ensure greater accountability in government going forward."

"There is no reason for any media organization to be singled out to receive federal funds," Johnson has also said. "Especially those who appear to have so little regard for the truth."

As for USAID, Johnson said DOGE "went after USAID first for their review, their audits," because it allegedly "opposed the loudest of this accountability measure," which he purports "put the scrutiny targets on their own backs."

Congress has the ability to cancel funds that the federal government had previously appropriated but hasn't spent under the rescissions process. The president can only temporarily defer or withhold such funds, but only with the approval of Congress.

Not all GOP House members are fully aboard on pushing the package, through. Rep. Don Bacon, R- Neb., announced Monday in a statement that "he won't support it if it guts an AIDS relief program," namely the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which was started by former GOP President George W. Bush.

Republicans currently hold a seven-seat majority in the House. In the case of the Senate, where there are 53 Republicans among its 100 seats, rescission bills only require a simple majority.

JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
June 12 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway and into grass during a landing at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport.
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
June 12 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday that Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
June 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court brought back a lawsuit against the FBI over a mishandled home raid from 2017 in Atlanta.
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
June 12 (UPI) -- The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassination. The release was ordered by President Donald Trump.
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
June 12 (UPI) -- Wholesale U.S. inflation measured by the PPI inched up 0.1% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
June 12 (UPI) -- Meta is suing a company for an app that allows people to create Ai-generate nudes or sexually explicit images without their consent, the social media company said Thursday.
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
June 12 (UPI) -- Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced Wednesday that he won't be running for reelection for his role after DNC members voted to redo his election.
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
June 11 (UPI) -- The second night of a curfew took place in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, as local law enforcement backed by several thousand members of the National Guard worked to manage crowds and prevent vandalism.
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
June 11 (UPI) -- Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil can't be detained and deported due to foreign policy concerns by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a federal district court judge ruled on Wednesday.
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
June 11 (UPI) -- The proposed Department of Defense budget puts "America first" while addressing Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

