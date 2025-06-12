June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a request from the Trump administration to rescind billions in funding previously allotted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and United States Agency for International Development, or USAID.

The White House's rescission package would cancel $9.4 billion appropriated by Congress, as part of spending cuts made by DOGE. If passed, the package would cut $8.3 billion for USAID in addition to other international assistance programs.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and NPR, stands to lose $1.1 billion if the package is approved.

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social in April that "Republicans must defund and totally disassociate themselves from NPR and PBS," further calling the stations "radical left monsters."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called the request an opportunity to cancel "wasteful spending" that would "ensure greater accountability in government going forward."

"There is no reason for any media organization to be singled out to receive federal funds," Johnson has also said. "Especially those who appear to have so little regard for the truth."

As for USAID, Johnson said DOGE "went after USAID first for their review, their audits," because it allegedly "opposed the loudest of this accountability measure," which he purports "put the scrutiny targets on their own backs."

Congress has the ability to cancel funds that the federal government had previously appropriated but hasn't spent under the rescissions process. The president can only temporarily defer or withhold such funds, but only with the approval of Congress.

Not all GOP House members are fully aboard on pushing the package, through. Rep. Don Bacon, R- Neb., announced Monday in a statement that "he won't support it if it guts an AIDS relief program," namely the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which was started by former GOP President George W. Bush.

Republicans currently hold a seven-seat majority in the House. In the case of the Senate, where there are 53 Republicans among its 100 seats, rescission bills only require a simple majority.