Trending
U.S. News
June 12, 2025 / 5:14 PM

Retrial possible after mistrial declared on Weinstein rape charge

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York as a mistrial is declared on a rape charge on Thursday. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI
1 of 2 | Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York as a mistrial is declared on a rape charge on Thursday. Pool Photo by Jefferson Siegel/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein won't serve time on a third-degree rape charge after a mistrial was declared on Thursday, but he likely could be tried again.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Curtis Farber ruled the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the rape charge and declared a mistrial, the reported.

The declaration means Weinstein could be tried again on the charge, but the jury's conviction on one count of sexual assault stands. Weinstein was acquitted on a second count of sexual assault.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, minus time already served, for the sexual assault conviction.

Related

Weinstein, 73, also is slated to serve a 16-year sentence in California in a separate case that involved similar charges.

Thursday's court ruling came after jurors allegedly engaged in chaotic behavior during the prior five days of deliberations.

A jury foreman on Wednesday notified Farber of problems within the jury and on Thursday refused to continue deliberations due to alleged threats made against him by other jurors.

Farber asked the jury foreman if he would be willing to continue deliberations, but said he would not.

Farber also asked other jurors about their willingness to continue deliberations on the rape charge.

"They were extremely disappointed that deliberations ended before the reached a verdict," Farber told the court.

The jurors also were uncertain why the foreman claimed he had been threatened.

"They all thought they were involved in a normal discourse," Farber said.

The jury of seven women and five men on Wednesday found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley but acquitted him on a similar charge involving accuser Kaja Sokola.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office will try Weinstein again on the rape accusation lodged by Jessica Mann, who said the Miramax co-founder raped her in 2013.

Accusers Haley and Sokola said Weinstein orally raped them on separate occasions in 2006.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and says the acts were consensual.

Given the alleged issues with the jury, Weinstein's legal team on Wednesday asked for a mistrial and accused a juror of "menacing and harassment" of the jury foreman.

A Manhattan jury in 2020 found Weinstein guilty in the matter.

An appellate court last year vacated the verdicts after ruling the trial court judge allowed prejudicial testimony that was unrelated to the charges against Weinstein.

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Oklahoma executes man for 1999 kidnapping, killing
June 12 (UPI) -- The state of Oklahoma has executed a man convicted in the 1999 murder of a 77 year old woman who was kidnapped at a Tulsa shopping mall, the state announced Thursday.
Federal judge weighs National Guard, Marine Corps deployments in LA
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge weighs National Guard, Marine Corps deployments in LA
June 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday might rule on whether or not the Trump administration lawfully deployed National Guard and Marine Corps troops to Los Angeles.
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
June 12 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway and into grass during a landing at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport.
House lawmakers expected to vote on White House rescission package
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House lawmakers expected to vote on White House rescission package
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a request from the Trump administration to rescind billions in funding previously allotted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and United States
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Commerce Department says Micron to invest $200B in U.S. chip making
June 12 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday that Micron Technology Inc. plans to invest $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
June 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court brought back a lawsuit against the FBI over a mishandled home raid from 2017 in Atlanta.
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
June 12 (UPI) -- The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassination. The release was ordered by President Donald Trump.
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
June 12 (UPI) -- Wholesale U.S. inflation measured by the PPI inched up 0.1% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
June 12 (UPI) -- Meta is suing a company for an app that allows people to create Ai-generate nudes or sexually explicit images without their consent, the social media company said Thursday.
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
June 12 (UPI) -- Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced Wednesday that he won't be running for reelection for his role after DNC members voted to redo his election.

Trending Stories

Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil

Follow Us