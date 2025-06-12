Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms

June 12 (UPI) -- Meta is suing a company for an app that allows people to create AI-generated nude or sexually explicit images without their consent, the social media company said Thursday.

Meta filed a lawsuit in Hong Kong to prevent, Joy Timeline HK limited, the company behind CrushAI Apps, from advertising its apps on Meta's platforms.

The company initially ran ads on Facebook and Instagram to promote CrushAi.

"This follows multiple attempts by Joy Timeline HK Limited to circumvent Meta's ad review process and continue placing these ads, after they were repeatedly removed for breaking our rules," Meta said.

"This legal action underscores both the seriousness with which we take this abuse and our commitment to doing all we can to protect our community from it," Meta said. "We'll continue to take the necessary steps -- which could include legal action -- against those who abuse our platforms like this."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IIl., sent a letter in February to warn Mark Zuckerberg about allowing his companies to run ads by Joy timeline that break Meta's standards.

To tackle more online harm, Meta said it is increasing its "enforcement methods."

"We've developed new technology specifically designed to identify these types of ads," Meta said. "Even when the ads themselves don't include nudity and use matching technology to help us find and remove copycat ads more quickly."

Meta said it's working with "experts and specialist teams" to upgrade their system in picking up these ads.

"Since the start of the year, our expert teams have run in-depth investigations to expose and disrupt four separate networks of accounts that were attempting to run ads promoting these services," said Meta.