David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair

June 12 (UPI) -- Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced that he won't be running for re-election for his role after DNC members voted to redo his election.

Hogg announced on X Wednesday that he would not run in the election so the Democratic party "can focus on what really matters," adding he would focus on work with Leaders We Deserve a grassroots organization focused on electing young progressives to U.S. and state legislatures.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has supported me in this role. I'm proud to have travelled to 10 states to do 30+ events, raising money for state parties, organizing with young Democrats and getting out the vote for special elections in Wisconsin and Florida," Hogg wrote. "I have nothing but admiration and respect for my fellow officers. Even though we have disagreements, we all are here to build the strongest party possible."

DNC members voted 294-99 Wednesday to redo the election of both Hogg's and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta's vice chair roles after Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free challenged how the vice chair election was conducted in February.

Free alleged the election provided an unfair advantage for the male candidates over the female candidates.

The DNC will hold elections for a new male vice chair from Thursday through Saturday, while a vote on a second vice chair of any gender will run from Sunday through Tuesday.

Hogg's decision not to seek re-election after his work with Leades We Deserve to primary "ineffective" Democratic incumbents left members of the party, including DNC Chair Ken Martin, displeased.

"I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs," Hogg wrote. "It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a vice chair -- and it's OK to have disagreements. What isn't OK is allowing this to remain our fucus when there is so much mroe we need to be focused on."

Martin, who believed Hogg shouldn't have focused on the primary efforts as an officer of the national party and his frustration was expressed in leaked audio of a Zoom call with DNC officers that was published over the weekend, leading some members to reconsider their votes.

However, Martin commended Hogg in a statement Wednesday "for his years of activism, organizing, and fighting for his generation."

"While I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as vice chair," he said.

Kenyatta, who is now running unopposed for the male DNC vice chair role wished Hogg "the best" in a post on social media.

"I'm grateful to the overwhelming support I've received in this re-election from DNC members and I look forward to getting back to work electing Democrats up and down the ballot," he said.