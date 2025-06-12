Trending
U.S. News
June 12, 2025 / 8:44 AM

David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair

By Ian Stark
Share with X
David Hogg said he won't seek re-election for DNC vice chair. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI
David Hogg said he won't seek re-election for DNC vice chair. File Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced that he won't be running for re-election for his role after DNC members voted to redo his election.

Hogg announced on X Wednesday that he would not run in the election so the Democratic party "can focus on what really matters," adding he would focus on work with Leaders We Deserve a grassroots organization focused on electing young progressives to U.S. and state legislatures.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has supported me in this role. I'm proud to have travelled to 10 states to do 30+ events, raising money for state parties, organizing with young Democrats and getting out the vote for special elections in Wisconsin and Florida," Hogg wrote. "I have nothing but admiration and respect for my fellow officers. Even though we have disagreements, we all are here to build the strongest party possible."

DNC members voted 294-99 Wednesday to redo the election of both Hogg's and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta's vice chair roles after Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free challenged how the vice chair election was conducted in February.

Related

Free alleged the election provided an unfair advantage for the male candidates over the female candidates.

The DNC will hold elections for a new male vice chair from Thursday through Saturday, while a vote on a second vice chair of any gender will run from Sunday through Tuesday.

Hogg's decision not to seek re-election after his work with Leades We Deserve to primary "ineffective" Democratic incumbents left members of the party, including DNC Chair Ken Martin, displeased.

"I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs," Hogg wrote. "It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a vice chair -- and it's OK to have disagreements. What isn't OK is allowing this to remain our fucus when there is so much mroe we need to be focused on."

Martin, who believed Hogg shouldn't have focused on the primary efforts as an officer of the national party and his frustration was expressed in leaked audio of a Zoom call with DNC officers that was published over the weekend, leading some members to reconsider their votes.

However, Martin commended Hogg in a statement Wednesday "for his years of activism, organizing, and fighting for his generation."

"While I continue to believe he is a powerful voice for this party, I respect his decision to step back from his post as vice chair," he said.

Kenyatta, who is now running unopposed for the male DNC vice chair role wished Hogg "the best" in a post on social media.

"I'm grateful to the overwhelming support I've received in this re-election from DNC members and I look forward to getting back to work electing Democrats up and down the ballot," he said.

Latest Headlines

Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
June 12 (UPI) -- Meta is suing a company for an app that allows people to create Ai-generate nudes or sexually explicit images without their consent, the social media company said Thursday.
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
June 11 (UPI) -- The second night of a curfew took place in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, as local law enforcement backed by several thousand members of the National Guard worked to manage crowds and prevent vandalism.
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
June 11 (UPI) -- Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil can't be detained and deported due to foreign policy concerns by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a federal district court judge ruled on Wednesday.
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
June 11 (UPI) -- The proposed Department of Defense budget puts "America first" while addressing Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly advanced legislation for a regulatory method for payment with stablecoins.
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
June 11 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman and a North Carolina man have been indicted on federal charges that they were involved with online groups that created and distributed videos online depicting extreme violence and sexual abuse against m
Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
June 11 (UPI) -- Disney and NBCUniversal joined legal teams against AI image maker Midjourney over multiple claims of copyright infringement.
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
June 11 (UPI) -- Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual assault, a New York jury determined Wednesday amid courtroom chaos when a juror allegedly threatened another.
Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
June 11 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States along with supporting other long-existing conservative hot topics.
Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
June 11 (UPI) -- Orlando's Pulse nightclub briefly will open for private tours to remember the massacre that occurred there ahead of the building's razing and replacement by a permanent memorial.

Trending Stories

Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Air India flight carrying 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight carrying 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil

Follow Us