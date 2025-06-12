CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents

June 12 (UPI) -- The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassination.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of the records, which the CIA said reveal for the first time that RFK "shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country."

"Today's release delivers on President Trump's commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest. I am proud to share our work on this incredibly important topic with the American people," CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Fifty-four classified documents related to the RFK assassination were released.

"Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government. I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I'm grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe for their dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents," RFK's son, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.

The CIA previously released thousands of pages of documents on the President John F. Kennedy assassination, providing them to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Archives and Records Administration.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard worked in coordination with the CIA, Justice Department, FBI and NARA to get the documents released.

In a statement Gabbard thanked the agencies involved for the work done to locate, review and digitize the documents.

In April the federal government released roughly 10,000 pages of classified documents related to the 1968 RFK assassination in the first tranche of approximately 50,000 documents.

Trump executive orders have released tens of thousands of previously classified documents on the JFK, RFK and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinations of the 1960s.