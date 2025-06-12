Trending
U.S. News
June 12, 2025 / 11:59 AM

CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's (R) assassination. The release was ordered by President Donald Trump.The Kennedy brothers (L-R) Edward, Senator John F., D-Massachusetts, and Robert, are seen here in this March 15, 1958 file photo arriving at the Statler Hotel for the 73rd annual banquet of Washington's famed Gridiron Club. UPI/Files
The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's (R) assassination. The release was ordered by President Donald Trump.The Kennedy brothers (L-R) Edward, Senator John F., D-Massachusetts, and Robert, are seen here in this March 15, 1958 file photo arriving at the Statler Hotel for the 73rd annual banquet of Washington's famed Gridiron Club. UPI/Files | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The CIA Thursday released 1,450 pages of previously classified documents on Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassination.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of the records, which the CIA said reveal for the first time that RFK "shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country."

"Today's release delivers on President Trump's commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest. I am proud to share our work on this incredibly important topic with the American people," CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Fifty-four classified documents related to the RFK assassination were released.

Related

"Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government. I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I'm grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe for their dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents," RFK's son, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.

The CIA previously released thousands of pages of documents on the President John F. Kennedy assassination, providing them to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Archives and Records Administration.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard worked in coordination with the CIA, Justice Department, FBI and NARA to get the documents released.

In a statement Gabbard thanked the agencies involved for the work done to locate, review and digitize the documents.

In April the federal government released roughly 10,000 pages of classified documents related to the 1968 RFK assassination in the first tranche of approximately 50,000 documents.

Trump executive orders have released tens of thousands of previously classified documents on the JFK, RFK and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. assassinations of the 1960s.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Supreme Court restores FBI 'wrong house' raid lawsuit
June 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court brought back a lawsuit against the FBI over a mishandled home raid from 2017 in Atlanta.
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
May U.S. wholesale inflation rose 0.1%; less than expected
June 12 (UPI) -- Wholesale U.S. inflation measured by the PPI inched up 0.1% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta sues developers of 'nudify' apps for running ads on its platforms
June 12 (UPI) -- Meta is suing a company for an app that allows people to create Ai-generate nudes or sexually explicit images without their consent, the social media company said Thursday.
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
David Hogg won't seek re-election as DNC vice chair
June 12 (UPI) -- Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg announced Wednesday that he won't be running for reelection for his role after DNC members voted to redo his election.
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
June 11 (UPI) -- The second night of a curfew took place in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, as local law enforcement backed by several thousand members of the National Guard worked to manage crowds and prevent vandalism.
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
June 11 (UPI) -- Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil can't be detained and deported due to foreign policy concerns by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a federal district court judge ruled on Wednesday.
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
June 11 (UPI) -- The proposed Department of Defense budget puts "America first" while addressing Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly advanced legislation for a regulatory method for payment with stablecoins.
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
June 11 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman and a North Carolina man have been indicted on federal charges that they were involved with online groups that created and distributed videos online depicting extreme violence and sexual abuse against m
Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
June 11 (UPI) -- Disney and NBCUniversal joined legal teams against AI image maker Midjourney over multiple claims of copyright infringement.

Trending Stories

Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
More arrests as LA extends curfews, other cities brace for protests
More than 200 people dead in Air India plane crash
More than 200 people dead in Air India plane crash
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Stablecoin regulation bill easily moves toward full Senate vote
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil
Judge: Marco Rubio's determination is not enough to detain Mahmoud Khalil

Follow Us