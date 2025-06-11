Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2025 / 2:46 PM

Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition

The attack at the gay club in Orlando, Fla., in 2016 killed 49.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A sign expresses hope at a memorial in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla. (2016). File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 5 | A sign expresses hope at a memorial in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla. (2016). File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Orlando's Pulse nightclub briefly will open for private tours to remember the massacre that occurred there ahead of the building's razing and replacement by a permanent national memorial.

Survivors and family of the 49 people killed and 53 others hurt during the June 12, 2016, attack are scheduled to attend a Wednesday afternoon commemoration and take private tours of the club over the next several days.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is scheduled to speak during the event.

Nearly 250 attack survivors and family members of those killed will participate in 30-minute private tours of the nightclub, which Orlando officials hope will help deliver closure for many, WFTV reported.

Related

The tours are not open to the general public and will include an FBI agent who will be available to answer questions.

Christine Leinonen is among those who plan to visit the site where her son, Christopher Leinonen, was killed.

"They're letting us go through it, so, of course, I want to see it. I want to see the inside," she told WKMG.

"It's important to go inside because that's where my son died," she explained. "My son didn't die running out of the building or at the hospital. My son literally died on that dance floor."

Leinonen said she doesn't know how she will react once she is inside the shuttered nightclub, but she said she is certain the tour won't give her closure.

"I'm never going to get any closure," she responded when asked. "There's never going to be any closure."

Photography and video recording are not allowed while inside the building to prevent accidental viewings on social media by those who don't want to see its interior.

Among survivors who won't attend Wednesday's remembrance or take a private tour is Brandon Wolf, who said he hid in a bathroom stall when the shooting happened.

"The site of the tragedy is where I feel closest to the people who were stolen from me," Wolf told PinkNews.

"For survivors, the last time they were in that space was the worst night possible," he said. "It will be really hard to be in that space again."

The city bought the property after the attack that began shortly after 2 a.m. EDT on June 12, 2016. The massacre ended when police shot and killed the shooter, Omar Mateen, 29, following a three-hour standoff.

An estimated 320 people were inside the club when the attack occurred, and victims ranged from ages 18 to 50.

A makeshift memorial featuring the photos of attack victims is in place at the nightclub, but it will be replaced with a permanent national memorial.

Latest Headlines

Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
June 11 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States along with supporting other long-existing conservative hot topics.
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking aim at homelessness and its related issues affecting America's veteran population via tens of millions of dollars in grant money.
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
June 11 (UPI) -- The Florida-based airline Silver Airways announced it is shutting down effective Wednesday. A holding company that bought Silver's assets decided to shut down the airline.
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that the United States and China have come to an agreement over trade and the acquisition of rare earth minerals.
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
June 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal hearing in his hush-money case is back in a New York court in the president's latest legal bid to overturn his historic criminal conviction.
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
June 11 (UPI) -- Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on federal charges by the U.S. Justice Department for her alleged actions outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in May.
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
June 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that U.S. inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index increased by a lower than expected 0.1% in May.
GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years
June 11 (UPI) -- General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles.
Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
June 11 (UPI) -- The bevy of levies imposed by President Donald Trump on nearly every nation on Earth was given the green light to stay in place through July Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
June 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have agreed to a framework that would restart last month's trade truce following two days of talks in London, negotiators announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life

Follow Us