VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans

On Wednesday, the VA said availability of $42 million in federal grant money to eligible U.S. entities through the VA's legal services program will address unhoused veterans and those at risk of homelessness through a number of various legal routes. "Services to help Veterans obtain benefits, maintain access to housing and navigate other common legal issues can make a huge difference in preventing or resolving homelessness," said VA Secretary Doug Collins (seen March 25 in Washington, D.C.). File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On Wednesday, the VA said availability of $42 million in federal grant money to eligible U.S. entities through the VA's legal services program will address unhoused veterans and those at risk of homelessness through a number of various legal routes. "Services to help Veterans obtain benefits, maintain access to housing and navigate other common legal issues can make a huge difference in preventing or resolving homelessness," said VA Secretary Doug Collins (seen March 25 in Washington, D.C.). File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking aim at homelessness and its related issues affecting America's veteran population via tens of millions of dollars in grant money.

On Wednesday, VA officials said the availability of at least $42 million in federal grant money to eligible U.S. entities through the VA's legal services program hopes to address unhoused veterans and those at risk of homelessness through a number of various legal routes.

"Services to help Veterans obtain benefits, maintain access to housing and navigate other common legal issues can make a huge difference in preventing or resolving homelessness," said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

Federal dollars will be directed to qualified grant recipients to provide a slew of legal services for U.S. veterans, including court representation in landlord-tenant disputes to prevent evictions, aid with child-support court proceedings, custody or estate planning, help with obtaining federal benefits, and legal defense in criminal cases that may prolong or expand a risk of homelessness, such as warrants, fines or a driver's license revocation.

Related

"These important grants will help us make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of veterans," added Collins.

An organization is permitted to apply for grants worth up to $500,000.

Grant dollar allotments are designed to fund organizational operations for a two-year period starting October 1 to run through Sept. 30, 2027.

Notably, homelessness among America's veterans decreased by nearly 8% from 35,574 in 2023 to 32,882 in 2024, which federal officials credited VA social programs to house nearly 90,000 veteran households in a "stable, rental home."

It arrived on top of a $78 million Biden administration investment last year in June in housing vouchers for unhoused veterans that was estimated to possibly aid more than 7,000 U.S. veterans.

Meanwhile, grant applications will be due by 4 p.m. EDT four days after the 4th of July.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838).

