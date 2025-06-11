Trump tariffs get legal extension through July

June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs given the green light to stay in place through July by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The court on Tuesday granted a request by the Trump administration to put a pause on the ruling of a lower court that blocked the tariffs pending appeal, which leaves the tariffs in effect until at least July 31 when the appellate judges will hear oral arguments in the case.

"Having considered the traditional stay factors," wrote the judges who participated in the ruling, "the court concludes a stay is warranted under the circumstances."

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled last month that several of the tariffs put into action are illegal, after a coalition of 12 states with Democratic leaders sued the Trump administration over the duties.

The Federal Circuit Court judges did not give any reasons behind their decision to keep the tariffs active, nor did they sign the ruling.