Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2025 / 8:05 AM

Trump tariffs get legal extension through July

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs were permitted to stay in place by an appeals court. File photo by Francis Chung/UPI
President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs were permitted to stay in place by an appeals court. File photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs given the green light to stay in place through July by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The court on Tuesday granted a request by the Trump administration to put a pause on the ruling of a lower court that blocked the tariffs pending appeal, which leaves the tariffs in effect until at least July 31 when the appellate judges will hear oral arguments in the case.

"Having considered the traditional stay factors," wrote the judges who participated in the ruling, "the court concludes a stay is warranted under the circumstances."

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled last month that several of the tariffs put into action are illegal, after a coalition of 12 states with Democratic leaders sued the Trump administration over the duties.

The Federal Circuit Court judges did not give any reasons behind their decision to keep the tariffs active, nor did they sign the ruling.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
June 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have agreed to a framework that would restart last month's trade truce following two days of talks in London, negotiators announced Wednesday.
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
June 10 (UPI) -- A curfew was ordered for parts of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, after police made more than 114 arrests Monday for looting and vandalism at dozens of businesses, amid ongoing protests over ICE raids.
Trump orders names restored to bases that honored Confederate soldiers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump orders names restored to bases that honored Confederate soldiers
June 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday during a speech at Fort Bragg that Army bases, which honored Confederate leaders before 2023, will have their original names reinstated. Trump said, "it's no time to change."
Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
June 10 (UPI) -- Democratic senators joined hundreds of faith leaders on the Capitol steps Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to denounce SNAP and Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's massive budget proposal.
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
June 9 (UPI) -- Preparations are underway for a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that is projected to cost $45 million and possibly higher because of possible road damage.
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Tuesday over the decision to send 5,000 Marines and National Guard troops into Los Angeles as some protests against ICE raids turned violent.
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
June 10 (UPI) -- The federal minimum wage would rise to $15 per hour, with annual cost-of-living increases based on inflation, in a proposed bipartisan measure.
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial was on day four of deliberations amid reports suggesting a fractured panel and its jurors "not on the same page."
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
June 10 (UPI) -- The FCC announced Tuesday it will hold a resiliency roundtable to promote further collaboration as the hurricane season begins.
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
June 10 (UPI) -- Sports betting service FanDuel has added a 50-cent surcharge to all wagers laid in Illinois to offset the state's per-wager tax of up to 50 cents per bet.

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors

Follow Us