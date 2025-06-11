Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Two men show affection (2019) in NYC. Earlier this week at its convention in Dallas, the Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Two men show affection (2019) in NYC. Earlier this week at its convention in Dallas, the Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States along with supporting other long-existing conservative hot topics.

On Tuesday in Dallas at its annual convention, SBC delegates in America's largest Protestant denomination signed off on the broad resolution that called for the "overturning of laws and court rulings, including Obergefell v Hodges, that defy God's design for marriage and family" as the SBC doubled down on gender issues.

It arrived as the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2015 Obergefell ruling nears its 10-year anniversary in which it officially legalized gay marriage.

The SBC resolution also affirmed, among other things, the organization's opinion on the existence of only two genders, officially defined marriage as an act between a man and woman. SBC adherents also opposed commercial parental surrogacy and denounced a perceived normalization of "transgender ideology."

Related

"Our culture is increasingly rejecting and distorting these truths by redefining marriage, pursuing willful childlessness which contributes to a declining fertility rate, ignoring and suppressing the biological differences between male and female, encouraging gender confusion, undermining parental rights and denying the value and dignity of children," the SBC resolution reads in part.

Despite the denomination's hardline conservative views, scores of independent polls suggest gay marriage has enjoyed a broad and ever-growing support among a majority of U.S. citizens.

"What we're trying to do is keep the conversation alive," Andrew Walker, an ethicist at a Kentucky Southern Baptist seminary who penned the resolution, told The New York Times.

Last year, the convention voted in Indianapolis to reject a proposal to restrict women in pastoral roles amid a crackdown on the same day delegates elected a new SBC president

The 2025 Southern Baptist resolution, meanwhile, was similarly denounced Wednesday by scores of human rights activists and organizations.

"Marriage equality is settled law," Laurel Powell, communications director of Human Rights Campaign, told the Guardian.

"Love is love, and the right for LGBTQ+ couples to marry is supported by an overwhelming majority of the American public," Powell added in the HRC's statement.

Latest Headlines

Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
June 11 (UPI) -- Orlando's Pulse nightclub briefly will open for private tours to remember the massacre that occurred there ahead of the building's razing and replacement by a permanent memorial.
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking aim at homelessness and its related issues affecting America's veteran population via tens of millions of dollars in grant money.
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
June 11 (UPI) -- The Florida-based airline Silver Airways announced it is shutting down effective Wednesday. A holding company that bought Silver's assets decided to shut down the airline.
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that the United States and China have come to an agreement over trade and the acquisition of rare earth minerals.
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
June 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal hearing in his hush-money case is back in a New York court in the president's latest legal bid to overturn his historic criminal conviction.
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
June 11 (UPI) -- Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on federal charges by the U.S. Justice Department for her alleged actions outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in May.
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
June 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that U.S. inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index increased by a lower than expected 0.1% in May.
GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years
June 11 (UPI) -- General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles.
Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
June 11 (UPI) -- The bevy of levies imposed by President Donald Trump on nearly every nation on Earth was given the green light to stay in place through July Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
June 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have agreed to a framework that would restart last month's trade truce following two days of talks in London, negotiators announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life

Follow Us