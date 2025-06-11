Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations

June 11 (UPI) -- The Florida-based airline Silver Airways announced it is shutting down effective Wednesday. A holding company that bought Silver's assets decided to shut down the airline.

Silver Airways said in a statement on Instagram, "We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately determined to not continue Silver's flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean."

The airline urged customers to not go to the airport.

Silver said all credit card purchases "should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency."

Silver Airways declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Dec. 30, 2024.

They said the decision would secure additional capital to do a financial restructuring they wanted to complete in the first quarter 2025.

Silver Airways was among six American carriers approved for flights to Cuba in 2016 for the first time in more than half a century.

The approval was part of the thawing of relations with Cuba during Obama administration.