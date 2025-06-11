Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2025 / 6:02 PM

Man, woman charged with roles in posting monkey abuse videos

By Allen Cone
Share with X
In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law that makes animal cruelty a federal crime. File Photo (2019) by John Angelillo/UPI
In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law that makes animal cruelty a federal crime. File Photo (2019) by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman and a North Carolina man have been indicted on federal charges that they were involved with online groups that created and distributed videos online depicting extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.

In the Southern District of Ohio, a grand jury indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, charges Katrina Favret of Tennessee and Robert Craig of North Carolina, the U.S. Department of Justice said. In October, Ronald Bedra, of Ohio, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for conspiracy of the postings.

Craig is charged with creating and distributing the videos and Favret with conspiracy.

They conspired to produce "animal crush videos," according to the indictment.

Related

The videos depict sadistic violence against juvenile and adult monkeys, prosecutors said. They included monkeys sodomized with a heated screwdriver and a monkey's genitals cut with scissors.

They allegedly used encrypted chat applications to direct money to individuals in Indonesia willing to commit the requested acts of torture on camera.

"We will punish participants of sadistic conspiracies like this one no matter their role in the crime," said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio said after Bedra was sentenced. "As this case shows, even if you do not commit the torture first-hand, you will be held accountable for promoting this obscene animal abuse."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and the FBI were involved in the investigation.

In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law that makes animal cruelty a federal crime. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which was unanimously passed in the House and Senate, revises and expands earlier legislation against making and distributing videos of animal cruelty.

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a Virginia man's conviction under a federal law banning videos of animal cruelty, saying they were protected speech. The 8-1 ruling, with Justice Samuel Alito dissenting, said the government lacked the power to ban expressions of animal cruelty when that is done in videotapes and other commercial media. The opinion said wasn't curbing government's power to punish acts of animal cruelty, but the portrayals of such acts.

Depictions of animal torture should be reported to authorities.

Latest Headlines

Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Disney, NBCUniversal sue AI creator Midjourney in copyright dispute
June 11 (UPI) -- Disney and NBCUniversal joined legal teams against AI image maker Midjourney over multiple claims of copyright infringement.
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
June 11 (UPI) -- Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is guilty of sexual assault, a New York jury determined Wednesday amid courtroom chaos when a juror allegedly threatened another.
Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptists endorse repeal of gay marriage
June 11 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptists Convention easily passed a resolution that called for the reversal of same-sex marriage in the United States along with supporting other long-existing conservative hot topics.
Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Families, survivors gather for remembrance at Pulse nightclub ahead of its demolition
June 11 (UPI) -- Orlando's Pulse nightclub briefly will open for private tours to remember the massacre that occurred there ahead of the building's razing and replacement by a permanent memorial.
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA grants totaling $42M to target housing, other issues for U.S. veterans
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is taking aim at homelessness and its related issues affecting America's veteran population via tens of millions of dollars in grant money.
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
June 11 (UPI) -- The Florida-based airline Silver Airways announced it is shutting down effective Wednesday. A holding company that bought Silver's assets decided to shut down the airline.
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says U.S., China deal on rare earth minerals is 'done'
June 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that the United States and China have come to an agreement over trade and the acquisition of rare earth minerals.
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeal hearing in New York for Trump's 2024 criminal conviction
June 11 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal hearing in his hush-money case is back in a New York court in the president's latest legal bid to overturn his historic criminal conviction.
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. LaMonica McIver indicted over incident at N.J. ICE facility
June 11 (UPI) -- Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on federal charges by the U.S. Justice Department for her alleged actions outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in May.
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. CPI Inflation rises 0.1% in May, lower than expected
June 11 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that U.S. inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index increased by a lower than expected 0.1% in May.

Trending Stories

Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
Florida-based Silver Airways ceases operations
Dozens of police officers injured in riots in Northern Ireland
Dozens of police officers injured in riots in Northern Ireland
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
After alleged juror threats, jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce

Follow Us