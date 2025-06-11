Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2025 / 9:04 AM

GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles. CEO Mary Barra said the investment demonstrates GM's "ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles. CEO Mary Barra said the investment demonstrates GM's "ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles.

The plants getting the money for expanded production are in Michigan, Tennessee and Kansas.

"We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "Today's announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs."

In Michigan the new investment will expand production of full-size SUVs and light duty pickups, set to begin at Orion Assembly in early 2027.

Related

GM's Factory ZERO in Hamtramck will build the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

In Tennessee, the new investment will help support Chevrolet Blazer production at Spring Hill starting in 2027, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq and VistIQ and the Cadillac XT5.

GM will also put new money into the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, where the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox will be produced beginning in mid-2027. Fairfax will also start building the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV by the end of 2025.

GM said it also expects to "make new future investments in Fairfax for GM's next generation of affordable EVs."

"Today's news goes well beyond the investment numbers - this is about hardworking Americans making vehicles they are proud to build and that customers are proud to own," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "As you travel the country, you can see firsthand the scale of our manufacturing footprint and the positive economic impact on our communities and our country."

GM is a U.S.-based global company with 50 plants and parts facilities in 19 states, including 11 vehicle assembly plants.

According to GM, the company's vehicles are seeing strong U.S. sales and became the #2 seller of EVs in the U.S. market in the second half of 2024. Chevrolet is the fastest-growing EV brand in the U.S.

The Tuesday announcement from GM said 2025 capital spending for the company is between $10 billion and $11 billion.

It is expected to remain in the $10 billion to $12 billion range through 2027 as GM increases U.S. investment.

Latest Headlines

Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump tariffs get legal extension through July
June 11 (UPI) -- The bevy of levies imposed by President Donald Trump on nearly every nation on Earth was given the green light to stay in place through July Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
June 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have agreed to a framework that would restart last month's trade truce following two days of talks in London, negotiators announced Wednesday.
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
June 10 (UPI) -- A curfew was ordered for parts of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, after police made more than 114 arrests Monday for looting and vandalism at dozens of businesses, amid ongoing protests over ICE raids.
Trump orders names restored to bases that honored Confederate soldiers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump orders names restored to bases that honored Confederate soldiers
June 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday during a speech at Fort Bragg that Army bases, which honored Confederate leaders before 2023, will have their original names reinstated. Trump said, "it's no time to change."
Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
June 10 (UPI) -- Democratic senators joined hundreds of faith leaders on the Capitol steps Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to denounce SNAP and Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's massive budget proposal.
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
June 9 (UPI) -- Preparations are underway for a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that is projected to cost $45 million and possibly higher because of possible road damage.
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Tuesday over the decision to send 5,000 Marines and National Guard troops into Los Angeles as some protests against ICE raids turned violent.
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
June 10 (UPI) -- The federal minimum wage would rise to $15 per hour, with annual cost-of-living increases based on inflation, in a proposed bipartisan measure.
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial was on day four of deliberations amid reports suggesting a fractured panel and its jurors "not on the same page."
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
June 10 (UPI) -- The FCC announced Tuesday it will hold a resiliency roundtable to promote further collaboration as the hurricane season begins.

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors

Follow Us