GM says it will invest $4 billion in U.S. plants over next two years

June 11 (UPI) -- General Motors Tuesday announced a $4 billion investment in United States manufacturing plants over the next two years to build both gas and electric vehicles.

The plants getting the money for expanded production are in Michigan, Tennessee and Kansas.

"We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "Today's announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs."

In Michigan the new investment will expand production of full-size SUVs and light duty pickups, set to begin at Orion Assembly in early 2027.

GM's Factory ZERO in Hamtramck will build the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ and the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

In Tennessee, the new investment will help support Chevrolet Blazer production at Spring Hill starting in 2027, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq and VistIQ and the Cadillac XT5.

GM will also put new money into the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, where the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox will be produced beginning in mid-2027. Fairfax will also start building the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV by the end of 2025.

GM said it also expects to "make new future investments in Fairfax for GM's next generation of affordable EVs."

"Today's news goes well beyond the investment numbers - this is about hardworking Americans making vehicles they are proud to build and that customers are proud to own," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "As you travel the country, you can see firsthand the scale of our manufacturing footprint and the positive economic impact on our communities and our country."

GM is a U.S.-based global company with 50 plants and parts facilities in 19 states, including 11 vehicle assembly plants.

According to GM, the company's vehicles are seeing strong U.S. sales and became the #2 seller of EVs in the U.S. market in the second half of 2024. Chevrolet is the fastest-growing EV brand in the U.S.

The Tuesday announcement from GM said 2025 capital spending for the company is between $10 billion and $11 billion.

It is expected to remain in the $10 billion to $12 billion range through 2027 as GM increases U.S. investment.