U.S. News
June 10, 2025 / 8:49 PM

Trump orders names restored to bases that honored Confederate soldiers

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Camp David on Monday. On Tuesday, Trump gave a speech at Fort Bragg to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and announced he would reinstate original names, even Confederate, at all military bases. A military parade is planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Camp David on Monday. On Tuesday, Trump gave a speech at Fort Bragg to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and announced he would reinstate original names, even Confederate, at all military bases. A military parade is planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Army bases, which honored Confederate leaders before 2023, will have their original names reinstated. Trump said, "it's no time to change."

Trump made the announcement during a speech at Fort Bragg to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday, which will also be celebrated this weekend in Washington, D.C., with a military parade.

"For a little breaking news, we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee," Trump said.

"We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It's no time to change. And I'm superstitious. I like to keep it going," he added.

Fort Bragg's name was recently restored from Fort Liberty after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an order earlier this year. Instead of honoring Confederate general Braxton Bragg, the base now honors World War II paratrooper and Silver Star recipient Roland Bragg.

"Fort Bragg, it shall always remain. That's never going to be happening again," Trump said Tuesday.

The Pentagon also restored Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning, with the retired name honoring a different man and not Confederate general, Lt. Gen. Henry Benning. The Georgia base now honors Corporal Fred Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during World War I.

While most of the bases will be renamed in honor of someone with the same surname, Trump implied that Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee would not.

"We won two world wars in those forts," Trump told supporters last July during a campaign rally, as he criticized the Biden administration for dropping the bases' original names.

Former President Biden ordered the bases be renamed in 2021 following Black Lives Matter protests the previous year. Biden signed a bill that created a naming commission to change the names of forts that honored Confederates, while giving the commission three years to complete the job.

During Tuesday's speech, Trump also discussed the protests in Los Angeles and his deployment of National Guardsmen and Marines, saying "this anarchy will not stand."

"Generations of Army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third world lawlessness here at home, like is happening in California," Trump said.

"As commander in chief, I will not let that happen. It's never going to happen. What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country," the president continued.

"This week, we remember that we only have a country because we first had an Army -- and after 250 years, we still proudly declare that we are free because you are strong."

The Army will continue the celebration of its 250th anniversary with a military parade on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Saturday is also Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill
June 10 (UPI) -- Democratic senators joined hundreds of faith leaders on the Capitol steps Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to denounce SNAP and Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's massive budget proposal.
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
June 9 (UPI) -- Preparations are underway for a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that is projected to cost $45 million and possibly higher because of possible road damage.
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Tuesday over the decision to send 5,000 Marines and National Guard troops into Los Angeles as some protests against ICE raids turned violent.
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
June 10 (UPI) -- The federal minimum wage would rise to $15 per hour, with annual cost-of-living increases based on inflation, in a proposed bipartisan measure.
Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
June 10 (UPI) -- Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk early Tuesday morning, where protests and looting have occurred.
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial was on day four of deliberations amid reports suggesting a fractured panel and its jurors "not on the same page."
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
June 10 (UPI) -- The FCC announced Tuesday it will hold a resiliency roundtable to promote further collaboration as the hurricane season begins.
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
June 10 (UPI) -- Sports betting service FanDuel has added a 50-cent surcharge to all wagers laid in Illinois to offset the state's per-wager tax of up to 50 cents per bet.
Feds warn: Hang up on phone scammers pretending to be border patrol agents
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Feds warn: Hang up on phone scammers pretending to be border patrol agents
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement agency, or CBP, announced Tuesday that anyone who gets a call from someone who claims to be a CBP agent asking for personal information should just hang up.
Oklahoma to seek new trial for death row inmate Richard Glossip
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma to seek new trial for death row inmate Richard Glossip
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma will seek a new murder trial for longtime death row inmate Richard Glossip but next round without the death penalty.

DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
LAPD warns 'many more arrests' as 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles
LAPD warns 'many more arrests' as 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles

