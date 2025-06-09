LAPD warns 'many more arrests' as 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles

June 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump escalated a war of words with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, as the administration authorized the deployment of 700 Marines to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE immigration protests that turned violent over the weekend.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment to help defend federal agents amid protests over immigration raids.

"We have an obligation to defend federal law enforcement officers -- even if Gavin Newsom will not," Hegseth said Monday.

"Due to increased threats to federal law enforcement officers and federal buildings, approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton are being deployed to Los Angeles to restore order," Hegseth added in a post on X.

On Monday night, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell warned anyone involved in violence or vandalism during the demonstrations will be arrested. McDonnell said officers were forced to fire flash-bang grenades Monday at hundreds of protesters as they tried to push the crowd back from the city's Little Tokyo section.

"There is no tolerance for criminal activity under the guise of protest," McDonnell told reporters and warned "there will be many more subsequent arrests." Approximately 70 people were arrested over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Trump and Newsom ramped up their rhetoric as the president publicly endorsed calls to arrest the governor. The war of words escalated after the Trump administration deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen over the weekend to protect buildings and residents, a move Newsom called inflammatory for "peaceful" protests, as the administration called the demonstrations "chaos."

"While Los Angeles burns -- officers ambushed, city in chaos -- Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection 'peaceful,'" The White House wrote Monday in a post on X, showing video of burning cars and protesters closing Highway 101. "They side with mobs. President Trump stands for law and order."

While Los Angeles burns-officers ambushed, city in chaos-Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection "peaceful." These leftists don't care about your safety. They side with mobs. PRESIDENT TRUMP STANDS FOR LAW & ORDER-AND WILL CRUSH THE CHAOS. pic.twitter.com/neWMbv7yps— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 9, 2025

In response to a reporter question Monday, Trump was asked whether he supported Newsom's taunt to "border czar" Tom Homan to "come and arrest him."

"I would do it if I were Tom," Trump said Monday. "I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing," Trump said, as he called Newsom a "nice guy," but "grossly incompetent."

Newsom responded on social media saying, "The president of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America."

"I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation -- this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism," Newsom wrote in a post on X.

The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation - this is an unmistakable step toward... pic.twitter.com/tsTX1nrHAu— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

By Monday evening, Newsom said he would send 800 more state and local officers to Los Angeles.

"Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, and now California is left to clean up the mess," Newsom wrote in a new post on X. "We're working with local partners to surge over 800 additional state and local law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our L.A. communities."

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta also announced Monday that they have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its activation of the state's National Guard without getting state and local approval first.

"California's governor and I are suing to put a stop to President Trump's unlawful, unprecedented order calling federalized National Guard forces into Los Angeles," Bonta said. "The president is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends. This is an abuse of power -- and not one we take lightly."

During Friday's raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, demonstrators flooded the streets and freeways to protest their actions. The fire department said it responded to "multiple vehicle fires" during the unrest. Waymo autonomous electric vehicles were among those targeted, according to Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer Erik Scott.

"Due to the design of EV battery systems, it's often difficult to apply the water directly to the burning cells, especially in a chaotic environment, and in some cases, allowing the fire to burn is the safest tactic," Scott said.

Over the weekend, demonstrators spilled out onto the 101 freeway that runs through downtown L.A. Approximately 70 people were arrested after being ordered to leave the downtown area. Some were also seen throwing objects at officers.

"I just met with L.A. immigrant rights community leaders as we respond to this chaotic escalation by the administration," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass wrote Monday evening in a post on X.

"Let me be absolutely clear -- as a united city, we are demanding the end to these lawless attacks on our communities. Los Angeles will always stand with everyone who calls our city home."

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania disagreed, and said the protests are not peaceful.

"I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations and immigration -- but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos," Fetterman wrote Monday night in a post on X.

"My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings and assaulting law enforcement."