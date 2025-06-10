Trending
U.S. News
June 10, 2025 / 7:38 PM

Democrats join faith leaders to denounce Trump's budget bill

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Sen. Cory Booker, D-NY, said Tuesday he "transformed my agitation into legislation," as faith leaders and lawmakers gathered for a 'Moral Budget Vigil' at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to urge protection of Medicaid, SNAP and other vital programs. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 6 | Sen. Cory Booker, D-NY, said Tuesday he "transformed my agitation into legislation," as faith leaders and lawmakers gathered for a 'Moral Budget Vigil' at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to urge protection of Medicaid, SNAP and other vital programs. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Democratic senators joined hundreds of faith leaders on the Capitol steps Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to denounce SNAP and Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's massive budget proposal.

The event -- called the "Moral Budget Vigil" and organized by the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice, Sojourners, Skinner Leadership Institute and the National African American Clergy Network -- included prayers, song and scripture. A meeting with Democratic senators followed.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is also a reverend at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, criticized the budget for "giving wealthy people a tax cut."

"Show me your budget and I'll show you who you think matters and who does not -- who you think is dispensable," Warnock said. "My mind and my imagination and my heart had been arrested by the heartbeat of children who should not lose their food and who should not lose healthcare in order to give wealthy people a tax cut."

Related

The budget, which the White House calls the "Big, Beautiful Bill," cleared the U.S. House in May by a narrow margin. It would make Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent and could add trillions to the national debt, according to analysts.

Faith leaders claim the bill would also cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program -- or SNAP -- and Medicaid coverage for millions of low-income children, families and people with disabilities.

Trump has said he only wants to eliminate "waste, fraud and abuse" from the Medicaid program and would not make direct cuts to benefits. The bill also calls for changes to SNAP by imposing stricter work requirements.

The Rev. Jim Wallis, who advised the Obama administration, called the budget plan a "big, bad bill," which he argued would "take 60 million people off of health care."

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware claimed the bill "literally takes the food from the mouths of hungry children to pass an enormous tax cut for the very wealthiest and is the definition of an immoral bill before this Congress."

Warnock, who calls it the "Big Ugly Bill," recounted how he protested another Trump budget bill eight years ago with prayer and song inside the Capitol rotunda.

"As I stood there, I said then what I want to say today: That a budget is not just a fiscal document, it is a moral document."

Warnock was arrested during that protest in 2017 and credited the Capitol Police for being professional.

"Here I am eight years later, having transformed my agitation into legislation," Warnock added. "I'm here today because I still know how to agitate -- I still know how to protest. I'm not a senator who used to be a pastor. I'm a pastor in the Senate."

"If we raise our voices together, we can beat this."

Latest Headlines

M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
June 9 (UPI) -- Preparations are underway for a military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., celebrating the Army's 250th anniversary that is projected to cost $45 million and possibly higher because of possible road damage.
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Defense Secretary Hegseth defends LA deployments at Capitol Hill hearing
June 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Tuesday over the decision to send 5,000 Marines and National Guard troops into Los Angeles as some protests against ICE raids turned violent.
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators propose $15-per-hour federal minimum wage
June 10 (UPI) -- The federal minimum wage would rise to $15 per hour, with annual cost-of-living increases based on inflation, in a proposed bipartisan measure.
Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
June 10 (UPI) -- Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk early Tuesday morning, where protests and looting have occurred.
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial was on day four of deliberations amid reports suggesting a fractured panel and its jurors "not on the same page."
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations
June 10 (UPI) -- The FCC announced Tuesday it will hold a resiliency roundtable to promote further collaboration as the hurricane season begins.
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FanDuel adds 50-cent sports betting surcharge in Illinois
June 10 (UPI) -- Sports betting service FanDuel has added a 50-cent surcharge to all wagers laid in Illinois to offset the state's per-wager tax of up to 50 cents per bet.
Feds warn: Hang up on phone scammers pretending to be border patrol agents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Feds warn: Hang up on phone scammers pretending to be border patrol agents
June 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection law enforcement agency, or CBP, announced Tuesday that anyone who gets a call from someone who claims to be a CBP agent asking for personal information should just hang up.
Oklahoma to seek new trial for death row inmate Richard Glossip
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oklahoma to seek new trial for death row inmate Richard Glossip
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma will seek a new murder trial for longtime death row inmate Richard Glossip but next round without the death penalty.
Paramount to cut 3% of U.S. workforce in layoffs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Paramount to cut 3% of U.S. workforce in layoffs
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Global is making another cut into its U.S. workforce by 3.5% in the next round of layoffs.

Trending Stories

Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
Body found, 100-plus arrested amid violent LA protests of ICE raids
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
M1 tanks arrive in D.C. as preparations continue for Army parade on Saturday
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively
LAPD warns 'many more arrests' as 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles
LAPD warns 'many more arrests' as 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles

Follow Us