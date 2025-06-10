Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime re-trial

June 10 (UPI) -- The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial was on day 4 of deliberations with reports suggesting a fractured panel and its jurors "not on the same page."

The New York jury of seven women and five men heard closing arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday as the six-week re-trial concluded in a lower Manhattan courtroom.

The jury began deliberating last Wednesday.

Weinstein, 73, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of third-degree rape.

On Monday, jurors left without a verdict but wrote in a note they were "making progress" and requested to revisit evidence.

Prosecutors had 24 witnesses testify against Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty to all charges and did not take the stand.

Monday morning began with a note from the jury foreperson to Judge Curtis Farber saying, "I need to talk to you about a situation which isn't very good."

Some jurors reportedly issued verbal attacks against fellow jurors and others tried to convince other jurors to consider evidence not brought up in the retrial for the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein's legal team filed for a mistrial, which was denied by Farber, and only then did details emerge about the drama.

"They are pushing people, talking about his past," the jury foreperson told the judge in a court transcript.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island until a verdict is entered in his retrial.