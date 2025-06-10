FCC to hold 'resiliency roundtable' on hurricane season preparations

June 10 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday it will hold a resiliency roundtable to promote further collaboration as the hurricane season begins.

"As we head into this year's hurricane season, the FCC is focused on the work necessary to keep networks running and to promote quick restoration in the case of outages," FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated in a release.

Led by the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureaus, the roundtable on July 7 will feature three panel sessions, each with reps from government agencies and the communications and power sectors.

News about the roundtable arrived as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a 60% chance of an "above-normal" storm season that could produce as many as 19 named storms.

July's roundtable will focus on collaboration between communication service providers, electric utilities and emergency management officials at various levels.

"Promoting collaboration between communications, electric power, and emergency management officials is one of the key ways the FCC can help ensure these outcomes," added Carr.

FCC officials say panelists will share best practices related to preparedness and response; highlight the importance of collaboration between these critical sectors; and apply lessons learned to identify practical next steps.

The July 7 roundtable will be free, open to the public in Washington and may be live-streamed.