Two dead in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in a fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, according to police.

At around 10:40 p.m. PDT, two people were killed near the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Patrol officers were on routine patrol when they heard gunshots near the fountains, where they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They gave medical aid, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect has been identified but not yet arrested, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a news conference.

"At this point, every effort is being made by members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to locate and arrest this suspect," said Walsh.

Police believe that this shooting stemmed from an online argument.

"It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media before the shooting", police state in a release posted to X.

The victims have also not yet been released to the public.

This investigation is ongoing by the LVMPD Homicide Section.