U.S. News
June 9, 2025 / 10:41 AM

Multiple people injured after plane crashes in Tennessee

By Andrew Sookdeo
June 9 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured in a skydiving plane crash in Tennessee on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 20 people and crashed at around 12:45 p.m on Old Shelbyville Road. Authorities arrived on scene quickly and transferred at least six people to hospitals while the others were taken care of by emergency services on scene.

City Administrator Jason Quick addressed the crash in an evening press conference.

The plane had "experienced an unknown issue that resulted in an impact on trees and terrain," Quick explained.

Community Engagement Officer Lyle Russell said three people were taken by a helicopter for medical care and a fourth was moved by ground as the injuries were "more serious".

Russell said the conditions of those people are unknown but he said some of the injured were taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Hospital said out of the three patients that were admitted one was in critical condition and two are in stable conditions.

The FAA were working with local airport personnel for the investigation but the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation..

Follow Us