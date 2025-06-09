Trending
U.S. News
June 9, 2025 / 5:46 PM

U.S. has high hopes for high-level talks in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel this week to Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala in an effort to boost economic growth and end illegal immigration, the State Department announced Monday. Photo by U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico/Website
1 of 2 | U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel this week to Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala in an effort to boost economic growth and end illegal immigration, the State Department announced Monday. Photo by U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico/Website

June 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel this week to Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala in an effort to boost economic growth and end undocumented immigration, the State Department announced Monday.

Landau will participate in high-level bilateral talks "to further strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation," starting Tuesday. He will also work to "drive private sector led economic growth, boost U.S. commercial investments in our region and highlight the importance of ending illegal immigration," before returning Friday to the United States.

Landau, who was born in Madrid, Spain, and speaks fluent Spanish, served as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 2019 to 2021. He was confirmed by the Senate to become U.S. deputy secretary of State in March. After his confirmation, Landau addressed the people of Mexico in a Spanish-language statement saying, "the relationship between our countries will continue to be one of my top priorities."

"Even if I do not have the pleasure of living among you again, you will always be very present to me," he added.

Related

Landau's return to Mexico this week comes three months after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on all imports to stop the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs into the United States. Those tariffs were later suspended for products compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

While Trump set 25% tariffs on Mexico, he set only 10% tariffs on Guatemala, which officials hope put their country in a better position to spur more investment. Lisardo Bolaños, former deputy minister of Investment and Competitiveness in Guatemala's Ministry of Economy, said unlike Mexico, the United States maintains a goods trade surplus with Guatemala.

"Guatemala is a key U.S. ally in the region. We have shown decades-long support for U.S. policies in the international arena," Bolaños said last month.

Undocumented immigration is expected to be among the lead topics discussed this week when Landau meets with officials in El Salvador, which is currently housing more than 137 migrants flown out of the United States to a maximum-security prison.

Many of the deportees, removed under the provisions of the Alien Enemies Act, were Venezuelans accused of being members of Tren de Aragua, which Trump calls a terrorist organization.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled the Department of Homeland Security had "improperly" flown the migrants from Texas to El Salvador without granting them due process to challenge their designation as "alien enemies."

Latest Headlines

In letter, more than 300 scientists rebuke Trump research cuts, NIH director
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In letter, more than 300 scientists rebuke Trump research cuts, NIH director
June 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of scientists via the National Institute of Health signed a letter in protest to NIH leadership and recent cuts by the Trump administration.
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
June 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled plans for the U.S. government and companies to collectively invest money in savings accounts for employees' children as part of the massive budget bill.
Two dead in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two dead in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip
June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in a fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, according to police.
Multiple people injured after plane crashes in Tennessee
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Multiple people injured after plane crashes in Tennessee
June 9 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured in a skydiving plane crash in Tennessee on Sunday.
U.S., Chinese delegates in London to talk trade, rare earths
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Chinese delegates in London to talk trade, rare earths
June 9 (UPI) -- Delegates from the United States and China are set to meet Monday in London after a phone call between the nations' leaders seemingly led to a cooling of tensions related to their otherwise heated recent trade dispute.
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
June 9 (UPI) -- The city of Glendale, Calif., revoked a long-standing agreement with Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs and Enforcement under which its Police Department holds immigration detainees on their behalf.
Gov. Newsom calls LA troop deployment 'breach of state sovereignty'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gov. Newsom calls LA troop deployment 'breach of state sovereignty'
June 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday asked President Donald Trump to rescind his deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, calling the order a "breach of state sovereignty."
Marchers rally on the National Mall for WorldPride 2025
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Marchers rally on the National Mall for WorldPride 2025
June 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as part of World Pride 2025 to protest what organizers called a "coordinated and systemic attack" on human rights.
Trump orders National Guard to Los Angeles amid ICE raid protests
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Trump orders National Guard to Los Angeles amid ICE raid protests
June 7 (UPI) -- Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people.
WorldPride 2025 hosts 50th Anniversary Capital Pride event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
WorldPride 2025 hosts 50th Anniversary Capital Pride event
June 7 (UPI) -- Thousands converged to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Capital Pride Parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., amid an extended WorldPride LGBTQ+ celebration that is billed as the world's largest.

Trending Stories

Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
Pope asks God to 'open borders, breakdown barriers' during papal mass
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
LA protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia
6.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
Trump, CEOs unveil 'Invest America' savings accounts for newborns
Israel: Video shows tunnels where Hamas leader's body found
Israel: Video shows tunnels where Hamas leader's body found

Follow Us