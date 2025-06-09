Trending
U.S. News
June 9, 2025 / 3:46 PM

In letter, more than 300 scientists rebuke Trump research cuts, NIH director

By Chris Benson
According to a letter from more than 300 scientists, the Trump administration has terminated at least 2,100 NIH research grants since January, totaling around $9.5 billion. Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay
According to a letter from more than 300 scientists, the Trump administration has terminated at least 2,100 NIH research grants since January, totaling around $9.5 billion. Photo by ckstockphoto/Pixabay

June 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of scientists via the National Institute of Health signed a published letter in protest to NIH leadership and recent cuts by the Trump administration.

"We are compelled to speak up when our leadership prioritizes political moment over human safety and faithful stewardship of public resources," more than 300 scientists wrote Monday to NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya in a so-called "Bethesda Declaration" published by Stand Up For Science in rebuke to Trump administration research funding cuts and staff layoffs.

They added in the letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and members of Congress overseeing NIH that they "dissent" to Trump's policies that "undermine" the NIH mission, "waste" public resources and harm "the health of Americans and people across the globe."

In the open letter, they said the current endeavor to "Make America Healthy Again" referred to "some undefined time in the past."

"Keeping NIH at the forefront of biomedical research requires our stalwart commitment to continuous improvement," the letter's writers said, adding that the life-and-death nature of NIH work "demands that changes be thoughtful and vetted."

According to the letter, the Trump administration terminated at least 2,100 NIH research grants since January, totaling around $9.5 billion and contracts representing some $2.6 billion in new research.

"We urge you as NIH Director to restore grants delayed or terminated for political reasons so that life-saving science can continue," the letter added in part.

"This undercuts long-standing NIH policies designed to maximize return on investment by working with grantees to address concerns and complete studies," it said.

It further accused the White House of creating a "culture of fear and suppression" among NIH researchers.

Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor and health researcher, called the agency the "crown jewel of American biomedical sciences" and said he had the "utmost respect" for its scientists and mission during his confirmation hearing in March.

On Tuesday, Bhattacharya is scheduled to testify before the Senate's Appropriations Committee on Trump's 2026 NIH budget proposal which seeks to cut roughly 40% of NIH's $48 billion budget.

"This spending slowdown reflects a failure of your legal duty to use congressionally-appropriated funds for critical NIH research," the scientists penned to Bhattacharya.

The letter goes on to characterize it as "dissent" from Trump administration policy, quoting Bhattacharya during his confirmation as saying "dissent is the very essence of science."

"Standing up in this way is a risk, but I am much more worried about the risks of not speaking up," says Jenna Norton, a program officer at the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"If we don't speak up, we allow continued harm to research participants and public health in America and across the globe," Norton said in a statement, adding that if others don't speak up, "we allow our government to curtail free speech, a fundamental American value."

