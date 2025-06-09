L.A. protests: Glendale terminates detention contract with ICE, DHS

June 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Glendale, Calif., abruptly cancelled the city's contract with Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs and Enforcement under which the local police department holds immigration detainees on their behalf.

The city said in a news release Sunday night, two days after large protests broke out in Los Angeles over ICE raids on Hispanic neighborhoods, that it had made the decision because its association with ICE had become too "divisive."

It said it had maintained "a highly regulated, locally-controlled facility providing clean accommodations, on-call medical care, family visitation, and legal counsel to detainees" for the past 18 years but that the step was necessary to ensure Glendale residents and businesses "do not suffer the consequences of the unruly and unlawful behavior of others."

"Despite the transparency and safeguards the city has upheld, the city recognizes that public perception of the ICE contract -- no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good -- has become divisive," the statement said.

"And while opinions on this issue may vary -- the decision to terminate this contract is not politically driven. It is rooted in what this city stands for -- public safety, local accountability, and trust.

"Glendale is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the nation. That is no accident. The Glendale Police Department is trusted and supported by the residents and businesses. At this time, it is in our best interest to not allow that trust to be undermined."

Glendale said it regretted the step because the facilities it provided allowed detainees to be housed in good conditions in a centrally located detention center close to their families and community, rather than a remote or one run by a private contractor.

It acknowledged some families would face more hurdles trying to visit loved ones being held by ICE and that access to legal counsel may be more limited in alternative facilities.

At least three police officers were injured and about 60 people were arrested Sunday evening when the Los Angeles protests briefly spread to San Francisco, the city police department said.

In a post on X Monday morning, SFPD said it declared an unlawful assembly after some people taking part in a protest downtown became violent and began carrying out assaults and damaging property.

"While many left the scene, several individuals remained and continued engaging in illegal activity. Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance."

SFPD said the arrests took place after protesters who refused to disperse moved toward Market Street and Kearney Street where they attacked a patrol vehicle and vandalized buildings and property. One firearm was seized.

Neither DHS or ICE immediately commented on the development out of Glendale, although the announcement did come after 10 p.m. EDT on a Sunday night.

State and local law enforcement partner voluntarily with ICE, DHS and the Justice Department on a number of programs under which they are delegated to enforce limited elements of U.S. immigration law and in return receive training and federal funding.

According to ICE's website, state, county or municipal agencies in 40 of the 50 states have a least one active agreement in place under its so-called 287 (g) Program.

Glendale said it had not engaged in immigration enforcement and would not do so in future and that immigration law was not its responsibility,.

It stressed that the city was in in full compliance with California state law, which prohibits local law enforcement from using resources for immigration enforcement.