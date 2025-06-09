N.Y. judge tosses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively

June 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Monday dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against actress Blake Lively.

Federal Judge Lewis Liman of New York's southern district accepted the motion to dismiss the multi-million-dollar counter lawsuit filed by Baldoni that alleged defamation and extortion. In addition, the judge, likewise, tossed out a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

"The [parties in the suit known as the] Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged," Liman wrote in his 132-page ruling.

"The Wayfarer Parties' additional claims also fail," the judge added. "Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety."

However, Liman noted that Baldoni, 41, will still have the legal option to amend his claims for breach of implied covenant and contract interference with a June 23 deadline.

The It Ends With Us director Baldoni was accused in December of sexual harassment by his co-star Lively, which Baldoni claimed was "categorically false."

In January, Baldoni filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an article that "falsely" detailed Lively's allegations during filming.

Lively, 37, claimed in her California Civil Rights Department complaint filed Dec. 20 that the harassment damaged her business and caused her family, including husband actor Ryan Reynolds, "severe emotional distress" and after the suit alleged Reynolds called Baldoni a "sexual predator."

On Monday, lawyers for Lively -- Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb -- called the court decision a "total victory and a complete vindication."

"As we have said from day one, this $400 million lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," they said in the statement, adding they look forward to the "next round," which will be to seek attorney fees, treble and punitive damages.

Discovery+ announced plans in March to air a docuseries in Britain this month called Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud.

Meanwhile, the trial for Baldoni and Lively, which was scheduled for March 26, was expected to see both names testify.