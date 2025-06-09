Small plane crashes into ocean off San Diego coast, killing all 6 aboard

June 9 (UPI) -- All six people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 414 died when the small plane went down in the Pacific Ocean off the San Diego coast, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, the plane crashed "under unknown circumstances into the water" after an "initial climb," the FAA said Monday.

The Cessna, which was returning to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, went into the water 3 miles west of Point Loma, minutes after taking off from San Diego International Airport. The U.S. Coast Guard in San Diego received the first report at 12:45 p.m. PDT.

The occupants included a pilot and five passengers.

The plane was registered to vitamin and nutritional supplement maker Optimal Health Systems, based in Pima, Ariz., but it was sold in 2023 to private investors, according to an email to KFMB-TV.

"We personally knew several of the passengers onboard, and our sincerest condolences are offered to those affected by the tragedy, all of whom are incredible members of our small community," the company said.

The plane reached a maximum altitude of 2,100 feet before making two turns to the left, according to ADS-B Exchange, CNN reported.

The final minutes of the flight were captured on LiveATC.net in which the pilot is asked to increase altitude quickly.

"What seems to be the issue?" the air traffic controller asked.

"Just struggling right now ... to maintain heading and climb," the pilot responded.

The air traffic control operator told the pilot to land at the closest airfield, Naval Air Station North Island.

The pilot then said: "Mayday, mayday, mayday."

Contact with the plane was lost.

San Diego Harbor Police assisted the U.S. Coast Guard with sonar to help find the area of the crash. The ocean depth in the area of the crash was roughly 200 feet, the Coast Guard said.

San Diego Fire Department lifeguards found an oil sheen and some debris on the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Cessna 414 was manufactured from 1968 to 1985.