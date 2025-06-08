U.S. News
June 8, 2025 / 5:19 PM

Marchers rally on the National Mall for WorldPride 2025

By Mark Moran
Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community march from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol as part of WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 4 | Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community march from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol as part of WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday as part of WorldPride 2025 to protest what organizers called a "coordinated and systemic attack" on human rights.

The rally, which promotes LGBTQ+ visibility with events around the world and pushes back on an increasingly hostile attitude towards gay, lesbian and transgender people that organizers said has been stepped up under the Trump administration.

"Our fundamental freedoms -- and our very democracy -- are at risk," a statement on the WorldPride website said. "And if we fail to recognize the urgency of this moment, we'll only have ourselves to blame. Resist the marginalization and persecution of people just for being who they are."

The Washington event, which saw marchers gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, is being hosted by DC's Capital Pride Alliance, which is marking 50 years of celebrating Pride Month in the capital.

Marchers gathered near the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial waving rainbow colored Pride flags representing transgender and bisexual communities and held up signs that read "Proud and Gay," "Trans rights are human rights," and "Gender affirming care saved my life."

The rally and march on the National Mall came a day after a march through the streets of Washington. The Sunday event is scheduled to conclude with a festival and concert.

Former vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made an unannounced appearance at the Sunday event.

Hundreds of people gathered along the parade route, and marchers waved rainbow flags and balloons as they gathered along the steps and columns of the National City Christian Church.

June is Pride Month and is celebrated this year amid President Donald Trump's push to remove transgender members from the military and roll back diversity, equity and inclusion policies at federal agencies and at universities that receive federal money.

WorldPride 2025 parade draws crowds in Washington

Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community march from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol as part of WorldPride 2025 in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

