June 7, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Washington manhunt for suspected child killer expands with National Guard

By Simon Corlett
National Guard assets are being deployed in Washington state to expand the search for Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters, the state's governor confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy of Wenatchee Police Department
National Guard assets are being deployed in Washington state to expand the search for Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters, the state's governor confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy of Wenatchee Police Department

June 7 (UPI) -- National Guard assets are being deployed in Washington state to expand the search for a man accused of killing his three young daughters, Gov. Bob Ferguson, D-Wash., confirmed Saturday.

"I am tapping emergency funds and ordering Washington National Guard resources to support the search for Travis Decker, who is suspected of killing his three daughters. At the request of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, we will be providing helicopter transportation for law enforcement as they search in remote areas," Ferguson wrote on X.

Authorities consider Decker a "significant risk" after his daughters aged 9, 8 and 5 were found dead at a campground about 130 miles east of Seattle Monday.

"As a parent, my heart goes out to Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia's mom, Whitney, and all those who love them. The brutal murder of these young children has shocked our state. I'm committed to supporting law enforcement as they seek justice for Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia," Ferguson wrote on X.

"I want to remind Washingtonians to be aware of safety directives from law enforcement as the search continues. If you live in the area, keep your doors and windows locked. Avoid closed areas, which currently include the Enchantments and the Icicle River area. If you see Travis Decker, do not approach -- call 911. Anyone with information should contact [the] Chelan County Sheriff's Office."

Federal, state and local officials have been searching for the military veteran in Eastern Washington since the children were discovered. Their mother first reported them missing after they failed to return from a scheduled court-ordered visit on Monday.

Officials believe Decker, who is homeless and has extensive military training, could now be on or near the extensive Pacific Crest Trail. The 2,650-mile route stretches along the Pacific Coast from Canada to Mexico, passing through Washington state and Oregon.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Decker's capture. He is described as 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

"Dozens more law enforcement professionals, both tactical and administrative, have converged on Chelan County and joined the investigation and the search for Travis Decker. Despite the many challenges faced and the complex on-going murder investigation, morale and effort remains extremely high within staff at the Command Post," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison posted on the agency's Facebook page.

"The investigation and operations continue as new surveillance video, photos, and tips from the public are continuously surfacing which aids in decision making. Out of an abundance of caution, we have been given notice to, and are working in conjunction with our surrounding counties in the event Mr. Decker moves through the forest into their jurisdiction. Additionally, the more agencies we can get involved, and the more the public remains vigilant, the better opportunity for success in the capture of Mr. Decker."

