U.S. News
June 7, 2025 / 2:16 PM

Dozens arrested in ICE raids leading to LA protests

By Simon Corlett
Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
1 of 2 | Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

June 7 (UPI) -- Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people.

Separate raids by ICE agents earlier this week at a Home Depot and two separate clothing outlet stores drew crowds of protestors on Friday.

In some instances, the federal agents carried shields, military-style rifles and shotguns while conducting the raids.

The department later confirmed it was executing four federal search warrants at the three locations.

"Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested and one arrest for obstruction," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told KTLA TV.

"The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate."

Service Employees International Union leader David Huerta was among those detained.

The SEIU local president was charged with obstruction of justice.

"Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday," U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli wrote on X.

"Let me be clear: I don't care who you are -- if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties," he wrote.

People can be heard on video yelling at the crowds in Spanish, and telling them not to sign paperwork or speak to federal officials.

By Friday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department declared unlawful assembly near the Civic Center in the northern part of the city's downtown core, issuing a city-wide alert that forced all officers to remain on-duty.

LAPD officers were later forced to use tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds in the city. At one point, protesters were reportedly throwing large pieces of concrete during the unrest

The alert was cancelled around midnight Friday.

"As mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X.

"These tactics sew terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this."

