U.S. News
June 7, 2025 / 6:53 PM

DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The Defense Department Inspector General is investigating two instances when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in March discussed military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen while using Signal group chats that included civilians. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The Defense Department Inspector General is investigating two instances when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in March discussed military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen while using Signal group chats that included civilians. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Defense Department's Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's March 13 Signal chat ahead of the U.S. military's extended aerial strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The IG's office initiated the investigation weeks ago and has interviewed current and former Hegseth staffers to learn how the chat and one other that occurred on the Signal encrypted mobile messaging app included civilians, ABC News reported.

A DOD IG spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation because it is ongoing.

Signal supports encrypted group messaging chats, but at least two chats discussed the onset of U.S. military action against the Houthis that started on March 15.

Related

The first erroneously included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, while a second Signal chat included Hegseth's wife and brother.

Hegseth in April blamed "disgruntled" former employees and media for the controversy over the Signalchat mishaps that many have dubbed "Signalgate."

"This is what media does," Hegseth told media during the annual Easter Egg Roll event at the White House on April 21.

"They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees and they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations," he said.

"We're changing the Defense Department and putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters," Hegseth said. "Anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news don't matter."

The aerial attacks continued from March 15 until May 6, when President Donald Trump announced the Houthis agreed to stop attacking U.S.-flagged vessels.

The Houthis did not stop attacking Israel or commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Latest Headlines

Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Army, Trump ready birthday parade with tanks, rocket launchers
June 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14th, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, and will be marked by a parade that may include tanks and rocket launchers at the National Mall.
Static interference forced United Airlines to disable Starlink service
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Static interference forced United Airlines to disable Starlink service
June 7 (UPI) -- Free Starlink internet service on some regional United Airlines flights has been suspended due to static interference.
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
June 7 (UPI) -- Arrivals and departures are limited for the rest of the year at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
Trump order seeks to boost U.S. drone industry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump order seeks to boost U.S. drone industry
June 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is taking aim at drone technology from two directions -- boost the U.S. industry and crack down on malicious activity.
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
June 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing members of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency to access personal Social Security Administration data.
Dozens arrested in ICE raids leading to LA protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dozens arrested in ICE raids leading to LA protests
June 7 (UPI) -- Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used riot gear as they clashed with protestors during a series of raids in Los Angeles where they ended up detaining more than 40 people.
Washington manhunt for suspected child killer expands with National Guard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Washington manhunt for suspected child killer expands with National Guard
June 7 (UPI) -- National Guard assets are being deployed in Washington state to expand the search for Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters, Gov. Bob Ferguson, D-Wash., confirmed Saturday.
Ex-police chief recaptured after escape from Arkansas prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-police chief recaptured after escape from Arkansas prison
June 7 (UPI) -- A former Arkansas police chief who escaped from a prison 12 days ago was apprehended about a mile and half from where he was incarcerated in northwest Arkansas.
'Unite for Vets' rally in Washington, D.C., protest overhaul of VA
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Unite for Vets' rally in Washington, D.C., protest overhaul of VA
June 6 (UPI) -- Several thousand veterans converged on the National Mall on Friday at a rally among 200 events nationwide against an overhaul that includes staffing reduction and some services cut.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador back in U.S. now
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador back in U.S. now
June 6 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, is back in the United States after being indicted in Tennessee on federal charges involving migrant smuggling, Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Trending Stories

Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador back in U.S. now
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador back in U.S. now
Ex-police chief recaptured after escape from Arkansas prison
Ex-police chief recaptured after escape from Arkansas prison
Dozens arrested in ICE raids leading to LA protests
Dozens arrested in ICE raids leading to LA protests
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
Supreme Court allows DOGE staffers to access Social Security data
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025
FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025

Follow Us