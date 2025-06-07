U.S. News
June 7, 2025 / 5:23 PM

FAA limits flights at Newark airport for the rest of 2025

By Mike Heuer
A traveler reviews a list of delayed and on-time flights at Newark Liberty International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend in Newark, New Jersey, on May 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A traveler reviews a list of delayed and on-time flights at Newark Liberty International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend in Newark, New Jersey, on May 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Arrivals and departures are limited for the rest of the year at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The restrictions took effect on Friday and limit arrivals and departures to 28 per hour on weekends while airport construction occurs from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Friday.

Arrivals and departures also are limited to no more than 34 per hour during other periods through Oct. 25.

"The confirmed reduced rates will maintain safety while alleviating excessive flight delays at the airport due to staffing and equipment challenges," the FAA announcement says.

"The early completion of runway construction at the airport that added to the delays will also contribute to a more efficient operation."

Similar travel restrictions "paid dividends" by enabling "smooth travel into and out of Newark" over the Memorial Day holiday, according to the FAA.

Officials at the federal agency recently met with airline representatives to discuss problems at the Newark airport that triggered long delays and flight cancellations that left many air passengers stranded for hours and sometimes longer.

The discussions led to the current flight restrictions while undertaking several improvements at the airport and regionally.

The FAA is working to improve operations at the Newark airport by adding three new high-bandwidth telecommunications links between New York-based hubs and the Philadelphia-based terminal radar approach control system for regional air traffic control.

Old copper telecommunications connections will be replaced with fiber-optic technology for greater bandwidth and speed, and a temporary backup system to the Philadelphia-based TRACON system will be active while improvements are done.

The FAA also is increasing air traffic controller staffing by adding 22 fully certified controllers and five fully certified supervisors at the Newark airport and others in the area.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure that the airport is a safe, efficient and functional gateway for passengers and air crews," the FAA announcement says.

