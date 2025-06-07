U.S. News
June 7, 2025 / 10:40 AM

Ex-police chief recaptured after escape from Arkansas prison

By Allen Cone
Grant Hardin, a former police chief serving time for murder and rape in northwest Arkansas, escaped from prison and was apprehended 12 days later on Friday. Photo by Arksansas Department of Corrections/X
Grant Hardin, a former police chief serving time for murder and rape in northwest Arkansas, escaped from prison and was apprehended 12 days later on Friday. Photo by Arksansas Department of Corrections/X

June 7 (UPI) -- A former Arkansas police chief who escaped from a prison 12 days ago was apprehended about a mile and half from where he was incarcerated in northwest Arkansas.

Grant Hardin, known as the "Devil in the Ozarks," was caught around 3 p.m. local time Friday by Arkansas law enforcement officers and the U.S. Border Patrol, according to Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Hardin, 56, was an inmate at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock in Izard County for murder and rape. Calico Rock is 126 miles north of Little Rock.

Tracking dogs picked up Hardin's scent west of the prison near Moccasin Creek in Izard County, the state agency said.

Hardin was brought back to the North Central Unit where he was identified using his fingerprint and for a physical exam before he was moved to the Varner SuperMax Unit in Gould, Arkansas, Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Rand Champion told CNN.

After a dayslong manhunt that crossed several states, Champion said Hardin would be interviewed to learn more about his escape and nearly two weeks on the run.

"This was a great joint operation by a number of agencies, and I'm so thankful for their tireless efforts," Dexter Payne, director of the Division of Correction in Arkansas' Department of Corrections, said in an agency press release. "The Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals, FBI, Border Patrol, Game and Fish, all the state and local agencies, along with the dedication of our Department employees, all played an indispensable role and I express my extreme gratitude."

Hardin escaped from the prison at approximately 2:55 p.m. on May 25. The agency said he "was wearing a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement" when he escaped, but was not wearing an actual guard uniform and all DOC-issued equipment was accounted for.

Hardin is the former chief of police for the city of Gateway in Benton County, which had a population of 444 people in 2023. He also was a police officer, county constable and corrections officer. Gateway, which is near the Missouri border, is 129 miles west of Calico Rock.

Since 2017, he was in the North Central Unit serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder, and 25 years for each rape count.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of James Appleton, 59, a city water employee found shot in the face inside his work truck in October 2017, KNWA reported.

Hardin's DNA linked him to the 1997 rape of a teacher, the TV station reported. Amy Harrison, a teacher at Frank Tillery Elementary in Rogers, was ambushed while preparing lesson plans at the school when she was ambushed and assaulted by a man with a gun.

"He's a sociopath," former Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith told Arkansas ABC affiliate KHBS/KHOG. "Prison's not full of people who are all bad. It's full of a lot of people who just do bad things. Grant's different."

The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

"Arkansans can breathe a sigh of relief because violent criminal Grant Hardin is now in custody," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X. "I am grateful for all law enforcement who contributed to his capture and give special thanks to the Trump administration and Secretary Kristi Noem, who sent a team from Border Patrol that was instrumental in tracking and apprehending Hardin."

