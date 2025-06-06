Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 10:43 AM / Updated at 10:47 AM

Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Harvard University won a temporary order in federal court Thursday restraining the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the DOJ from implementing a Trump ban on foreign nationals entering the United States to study, work or conduct research at the Ivy League school. File photo CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
Harvard University won a temporary order in federal court Thursday restraining the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the DOJ from implementing a Trump ban on foreign nationals entering the United States to study, work or conduct research at the Ivy League school. File photo CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge temporarily paused President Donald Trump's ban on foreign nationals coming to study, teach, or do research at Harvard University, pending a hearing later in June.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs' ruling Thursday night came after Harvard filed a suit in Boston alleging Trump's proclamation, issued a day earlier, was unlawful because it violated the First Amendment.

Burroughs said she was granting Harvard's motion for a restraining order against the Homeland Security Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Justice Department, State Department and the Student and Exchange Visitor Program after accepting Harvard's claim that it would otherwise "sustain immediate and irreparable injury before there was an opportunity to hear from all parties."

The motion was in a hastily amended complaint by Harvard after Trump on Wednesday suspended entry of all foreign nationals "who enter or attempt to enter the United States to begin attending Harvard," and directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider cancelling the visas of foreigners already there.

Related

She said the court would reconvene on June 16 for a full hearing on whether Trump's proclamation is legal.

Burroughs' order also extended through June 20 a temporary restraining order she issued May 23, preventing DHS from implementing a ban on Harvard sponsoring holders of F-1 and J-1 non-immigrant visas, something the university has been permitted to do for more than seven decades.

The school's legal team argued Wednesday's proclamation was an effort to get around this restraining order.

"The proclamation simply reflects the administration's effort to accomplish the very result that the Court sought to prevent. The Court should not stand for that," Harvard's legal counsel alleged in court filings.

Harvard has maintained that the orders represent executive overreach, while Trump insists there is a national security risk posed by its foreign students.

The Trump administration has demanded that Harvard water down its diversity, equality and inclusion policies in hiring and admissions, beef up enforcement of anti-Semitism measures on campus following anti-Gaza war protests and hand over the records of its international students.

Trump's proclamation stated that the step was in the national interest because he believed Harvard's refusal to share "information that the federal government requires to safeguard national security and the American public" showed it was not suitable for foreign nationals.

In April, Trump cancelled more than $2 billion in federal funding that the university receives and threatened to remove its tax-exemption status and ability to enroll overseas students.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Hill that Harvard's lawsuit was a bid to "kneecap the President's constitutionally vested powers" to suspend entry to the country of persons whose presence was not in line with national interests.

"It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments," McLaughlin said. "The Trump administration is committed to restoring common sense to our student visa system; no lawsuit, this or any other, is going to change that. We have the law, the facts, and common sense on our side."

Latest Headlines

Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
June 6 (UPI) -- In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will.
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
June 6 (UPI) -- The latest U.S. jobs report Friday showed 139,000 jobs created in May. It was a bit higher than economists expected amid a labor market cool-off as layoffs increase, hiring slows and tariffs bite into the economy.
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned four International Criminal Court Judges, citing investigations into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli leaders.
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts through Tesla.
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
Rounds of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, as well as dust blowing off Sub-Saharan Africa, will continue to envelop portions of the United States into the summer, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us