Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 1:23 PM

FBI recovers paintings stolen more than 40 years ago from N.M. museum

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
A pair of stolen paintings, including Victor Higgins' 1932 oil painting Aspens, have been returned to a museum in New Mexico after they were missing for more than 40 years, the FBI confirmed on Friday. Photo courtesy of the FBI
1 of 2 | A pair of stolen paintings, including Victor Higgins' 1932 oil painting Aspens, have been returned to a museum in New Mexico after they were missing for more than 40 years, the FBI confirmed on Friday. Photo courtesy of the FBI

June 6 (UPI) -- A pair of stolen paintings have been returned to a museum in New Mexico after they were missing for more than 40 years, the FBI confirmed on Friday.

The FBI credited its free Stolen Art App launched in 2023 for helping to identify and recover the paintings by artists Victor Higgins and Joseph Henry Sharp.

The two works of art were stolen in March 1985 from the University of New Mexico's Harwood Museum of Art, located in Taos. The town of approximately 6,400 people is located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and known for its historic buildings.

The FBI did not say if anyone has been charged in relation to the stolen paintings, only that "cooperation of multiple individuals and other entities contacted during the investigation was critical to the recovery of these paintings," and that "all investigative leads have been exhausted at this time."

Related

The museum is holding a special unveiling Friday night for Higgins' oil painting titled "Aspens," and Sharp's "Oklahoma Cheyenne." Both men were members of the Taos Society of Artists.

"We are thrilled to announce a historic moment for Harwood Museum of Art. After 40 years, two paintings stolen during the infamous 1985 Harwood Heist -- works by Victor Higgins and Joseph Henry Sharp -- have been officially returned to the museum," the museum wrote on Facebook.

"The FBI has delivered the recovered artworks to our Collections and Curatorial Departments, marking a major moment of closure and celebration for our community and the legacy of Taos art."

"We are grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved," Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office Margaret Girard said in the agency's statement.

"The recovery of these stolen paintings is a powerful reminder that the FBI continues to commit investigative resources to recover cultural property and return these stolen items to their rightful owners."

Friday's event also includes a screening of a documentary about the thefts.

"The evening will feature a special panel of individuals who have been part of this story since the 1980s and a screening of The Thief Collector at 5:30 pm, the riveting documentary that dives into the couple responsible for the 1985 Harwood heist," reads the museum's Facebook post.

In addition to the FBI, museum officials credit amateur historical crime researcher Lou Schachter with uncovering the location of the paintings, in the estate of New Mexico school teachers Jerry and Rita Alter.

"Without his sleuthing, this artwork would never be back where it belongs," Harwood Marketing and Development Associate Sylvia Tawse told the Taos News in an interview.

Latest Headlines

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow further Education Department dismantling
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow further Education Department dismantling
June 6 (UPI) -- Federal officials on Friday filed an application with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to remove a lower court judge's ruling currently prohibiting further dismantling of the Department of Education.
Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
June 6 (UPI) -- In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will.
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
June 6 (UPI) -- A ban on foreign nationals coming to study, teach, or do research at Harvard University ordered by President Trump was temporarily paused by a federal judge in Boston after the school filed an amended motion.
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
June 6 (UPI) -- The latest U.S. jobs report Friday showed 139,000 jobs created in May. It was a bit higher than economists expected amid a labor market cool-off as layoffs increase, hiring slows and tariffs bite into the economy.
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned four International Criminal Court Judges, citing investigations into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli leaders.
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts through Tesla.
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch

Follow Us