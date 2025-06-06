Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 12:05 AM

FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall

By Mark Moran
Share with X
The FBI arrested a juvenile male they say planned to carry out a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Kelso, Wa., about 50 miles north or Portland. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
The FBI arrested a juvenile male they say planned to carry out a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Kelso, Wa., about 50 miles north or Portland. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.

The FBI arrested a juvenile male from Columbia County on May 22 on state charges after executing a search warrant on his residence, but did not release his name.

Officials say the teen had planned to carry out the attack at the Three Rivers Crossing in Kelso, Wash, about 50 miles north of Portland along Interstate 5. The mall includes a mix of national retailers such as JCPenney, Target and Safeway and local business, including Regal Cinemas, local media reported.

The FBI said the teen had a small map of the mall and written plans that show he planned to use a chlorine bomb to cause an explosion that would force movie-goers to run from the building when he planned to shoot them them take his own life, the FBI said in a statement.

Related

"This plot is as serious as it gets," Douglas Olson, special agent in charge of the Portland FBI office, said.

Olson said the agency received a tip on May 19 that someone had posted "detailed and imminent attack plans" to an online chat forum related to the mall attack. By the next day, agents had identified a suspect and executed a search warrant on his home in Columbia County.

Olson said the FBI found "annotated schematics," the weapons the teen planned to use in the attack and the clothes he would wear, what he called "an alarming number of indicators" that suggested the teem planned to follow through on his plan.

Olson said the teen had pledged allegiance to online "nihilistic violent extremist groups and ideologies and that he had been planning the attack since early this year.

Latest Headlines

U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
Rounds of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, as well as dust blowing off Sub-Saharan Africa, will continue to envelop portions of the United States into the summer, say AccuWeather meteorologists.
Trump, Musk feud escalates amid high-profile bromance breakup
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, Musk feud escalates amid high-profile bromance breakup
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk are slinging accusations after an apparent end to their short-lived friendship.
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court denied relatives of victims and survivors of Hamas attacks from 2001-2003 the ability to reopen a case in which they accuse a Lebanese bank of providing financial services to Hamas-affiliated clients.
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
June 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued three new waivers for roughly 36 miles of a new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico.
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
June 5 (UPI) -- Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it.
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gunmakers in Mexico's lawsuit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gunmakers in Mexico's lawsuit
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday against a lawsuit filed by Mexico that accuses seven American gun manufacturers and one wholesaler of unlawful sale practices and arming drug dealers.
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
June 5 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump in person for the first time.
Trump, Xi discuss trade deal in 'very good' phone call
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump, Xi discuss trade deal in 'very good' phone call
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone that morning about the trade deal currently in place between the United States and China.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years
Procter & Gamble reorganization to cut 7,000 jobs over two years

Follow Us