Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 11:45 AM

Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack during a pro-Israel run in Boulder, Colo. Photo courtesy of Boulder Police Department
Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack during a pro-Israel run in Boulder, Colo. Photo courtesy of Boulder Police Department | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing hate crime charges for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.

Friday's appearance in U.S. District Court for Colorado comes a day after state officials filed their own set of 118 criminal counts, including 28 first-degree attempted murder charges.

Soliman, 45, is appearing in U.S. District Court in Colorado less than a week after he reportedly used "makeshift flamethrower" and home-made Molotov cocktails to attack 14 people in a pro-Israel run meant to support the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Authorities allege Soliman, who came to the United States legally from Egypt in 2022, yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, according to an affidavit.

Officials formally charged Soliman on Monday with the federal charges.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Denver temporarily blocked the deportation of Soliman's wife and five children.

In ordering the federal government to halt proceedings against Soliman's family, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher said "deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must (be) issue(d) without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

Soliman's 41-year-old wife, Hayem El Gamal, and their five children are being held at a federal detention center in Dilley, Texas for families with minors. The family was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday.

The family had been set for "expedited removal," the White House said on X.

The June 1 attack occurred on the evening of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. Soliman is alleged to have injured 15 people between the ages of 25 and 88 at the Run for Their Lives. Two of the victims were airlifted to hospitals for treatment while several suffered severe burns.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Soliman also faces felony assault and incendiary device counts at the state level.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks Trump administration Harvard student ban
June 6 (UPI) -- A ban on foreign nationals coming to study, teach, or do research at Harvard University ordered by President Trump was temporarily paused by a federal judge in Boston after the school filed an amended motion.
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy created 139,000 May jobs, higher than expected
June 6 (UPI) -- The latest U.S. jobs report Friday showed 139,000 jobs created in May. It was a bit higher than economists expected amid a labor market cool-off as layoffs increase, hiring slows and tariffs bite into the economy.
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes
June 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned four International Criminal Court Judges, citing investigations into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli leaders.
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts through Tesla.
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
Rounds of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, as well as dust blowing off Sub-Saharan Africa, will continue to envelop portions of the United States into the summer, say AccuWeather meteorologists.
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court denied relatives of victims and survivors of Hamas attacks from 2001-2003 the ability to reopen a case in which they accuse a Lebanese bank of providing financial services to Hamas-affiliated clients.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us