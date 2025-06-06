Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court

June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing hate crime charges for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.

Friday's appearance in U.S. District Court for Colorado comes a day after state officials filed their own set of 118 criminal counts, including 28 first-degree attempted murder charges.

Soliman, 45, is appearing in U.S. District Court in Colorado less than a week after he reportedly used "makeshift flamethrower" and home-made Molotov cocktails to attack 14 people in a pro-Israel run meant to support the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Authorities allege Soliman, who came to the United States legally from Egypt in 2022, yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack, according to an affidavit.

Officials formally charged Soliman on Monday with the federal charges.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Denver temporarily blocked the deportation of Soliman's wife and five children.

In ordering the federal government to halt proceedings against Soliman's family, U.S. District Court Judge Gordon P. Gallagher said "deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must (be) issue(d) without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

Soliman's 41-year-old wife, Hayem El Gamal, and their five children are being held at a federal detention center in Dilley, Texas for families with minors. The family was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday.

The family had been set for "expedited removal," the White House said on X.

The June 1 attack occurred on the evening of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. Soliman is alleged to have injured 15 people between the ages of 25 and 88 at the Run for Their Lives. Two of the victims were airlifted to hospitals for treatment while several suffered severe burns.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Soliman also faces felony assault and incendiary device counts at the state level.