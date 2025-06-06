Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat

June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.

Trump told CNN that he is "not even thinking about" Musk.

"He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem," Trump said.

CNN further reported that a White House official said Trump will get rid of the red Tesla he bought in March, with a second official adding it may get sold or even given away.

Trump and Musk exchanged comments on social media as the president made threats to terminate Musk's governmental subsidies and contracts, and alleged that Musk is upset because he canceled the federal electric vehicle mandate imposed by the Biden administration.

Musk, who onws X, wasn't publicly busy on his platform Friday morning, but had posted and reposted several things about Trump Thursday, ranging from items related to Musk's dislike for the Trump agenda bill and tariffs levied by the Trump administration to allegations about Trump's relationship to the deceased convicted sex offender-financier Jeffrey Epstein, and a threat to decommission the Dragon spacecraft program, which NASA uses to access the International Space Station.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX, which designs and manufactures Dragon, later withdrew the decommissioning notion after an X user suggested Musk and Trump "cool off."

It had been reported that White House aides had scheduled a call for Friday with Musk to improve the situation, but Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles told NBC News Friday that "there are no plans for that today."

As of 11:22 a.m., Tesla stock jumped up 5.83% on NASDAQ. SpaceX and X are not publicly traded.