Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Mahmoud Khalil offers declaration, describes damages to his life

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold flags and signs at the Release Mahmoud Khaul, Hands Off Our Students, ICE off Our Campus rally in Lower Manhattan in New York City on Monday, March 10, 2025. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold flags and signs at the Release Mahmoud Khaul, Hands Off Our Students, ICE off Our Campus rally in Lower Manhattan in New York City on Monday, March 10, 2025. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate detained by the Trump administration in March for deportation over his pro-Palestinian views, offered a public declaration that details what he's experienced since his arrest.

In a case document filed Thursday, Khalil listed what he described as the "irreparable harms" he has suffered, which he claimed have affected several parts of his life that "include dignitary and reputational harm, personal and familial hardship, including constant fear for personal safety, continued detention, restrictions on my freedom of expression, and severe damage to my professional future."

The declaration, which was made from inside the LaSalle Detention Center in Jena, La., where Khalil has been held since March 9, puts focus on the birth of his son, which happened during his incarceration.

"Instead of holding my wife's hand in the delivery room, I was crouched on a detention center floor, whispering through a crackling phone line as she labored alone." Khalil described.

"I listened to her pain, trying to comfort her while 70 other men slept around me. When I heard my son's first cries, I buried my face in my arms so no one would see me weep."

Khalil described that the first time he saw his son was through a window, and the first time he held him was in an immigration courtroom, to which his wife had to travel ten hours to reach, with their newborn.

"I speak to her as often as possible, but these conversations are not private, everything is monitored by the government," Khalil said, which makes it impossible for them to comfortably speak freely.

"We leave so much unsaid, and that silence weighs heavily on both of us."

Khalil said that not only has the situation been "devastating" for him, but that his wife has dealt with harassment since his arrest. Khalil further described the anguish of seeing Trump administration officials post statements and photos of him on social media that he purports as "accompanied by inflammatory language, grotesque and false accusations, and open celebration of my deportation."

Khalil expressed concern for his future as well. He said he was hired by the nonprofit equality-focused Oxfam International group only days before his arrest as a Palestine and Middle East/ North Africa policy advisor, and was scheduled to start work in April, but the job offer was formally revoked. He says "I strongly believe" his arrest and continued detention is the reason for this.

He added that should the charges against him stand, "the harm to my professional career would be career-ending."

Khalil further worried his arrest would result in a lifetime of "being flagged, delayed, or denied when traveling, applying for visas, or engaging with consular authorities anywhere in the world," and not just him, but his wife and son.

His mother had also applied for a visa in March to visit the United States to see their child be born, and although that was approved, the U.S. embassy returned her passport without a stamp, and now her case is under "administrative processing," and remains unapproved. Khalil's elderly father, whom he describes as "severely disabled," lives in Germany, and he ponders whether any country allied with the United States will ever grant him entry should the charges stand.

Khalil detailed the allegations under which he has been held for deportation, which not only did he deny as testimony at his May immigration court hearing, at which he purports "The government attorneys did not ask me any questions regarding these issues."

However, Khalil maintained his greatest concern of all is a determination by Secretary of State Marco Rubio based on a law that an "alien" can be deported should his presence in the United States "have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

"I understand that the Rubio Determination is not only a ground for deportation, but it is also a bar to entry," said Khalil.

"In other words, no matter what happens to the other charge against me, it is the Rubio Determination that will make this country, the country of my wife and child, a country I cannot return to in the future."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Veterans Affairs' health, benefits app passes 3M downloads
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Veterans Affairs' health, benefits app passes 3M downloads
June 6 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs' Health and Benefits mobile app has achieved more than 3 million downloads, or nearly 20% of all veterans, since its launch in 2021,
D.C. police officer gets 18 months in prison for leaks to Proud Boys leader
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
D.C. police officer gets 18 months in prison for leaks to Proud Boys leader
June 6 (UPI) -- Former Washington, D.C. Police Intelligence Chief Lt. Shane Lamond got 18 months in a federal prison Friday for obstructing an investigation by lying regarding contact he had with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.
Amtrak not back to full strength after Northeast power outage
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Amtrak not back to full strength after Northeast power outage
June 6 (UPI) -- Passenger train service in the U.S. Northeast was still not back to full capacity early Friday afternoon after crews worked overnight to repair a power outage in Connecticut.
Feds approve modifying federal coal mining project in Montana
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Feds approve modifying federal coal mining project in Montana
June 6 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior Friday announced approval of a mining plan modification for Bull Mountains coal mine in Montana. It authorizes Signal Peak Energy, LLC to mine roughly 22.8 million tons of federal coal.
Teen missing after boat found circling on lake north of Atlanta
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teen missing after boat found circling on lake north of Atlanta
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after his small unmanned boat was found in a lake north of Atlanta.
FBI recovers paintings stolen more than 40 years ago from N.M. museum
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI recovers paintings stolen more than 40 years ago from N.M. museum
June 6 (UPI) -- A pair of stolen paintings have been returned to a museum in New Mexico after they were missing for more than 40 years, the FBI confirmed on Friday.
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow further Education Department dismantling
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to allow further Education Department dismantling
June 6 (UPI) -- Federal officials on Friday filed an application with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to remove a lower court judge's ruling currently prohibiting further dismantling of the Department of Education.
Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Diddy trial: Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies about forced sex sessions
June 6 (UPI) -- In graphic, tearful testimony depicting her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former girlfriend known as "Jane" Friday described being coerced into sex with escorts against her will.
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado anti-Semitic attack suspect due in federal court
June 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Soliman is scheduled to appear in federal court in Colorado Friday, facing a hate crime charge for allegedly carrying out an anti-Semitic attack in Boulder, Colo.
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump not looking to speak with Musk following social media spat
June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he has no plans to speak with former advisor Elon Musk anytime soon.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch
North Korea raises capsized warship after failed launch

Follow Us