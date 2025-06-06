D.C. police officer gets 18 months in prison for leaks to Proud Boys leader

Former Washington, D.C. Police Intelligence Chief Lt. Shane Lamond got 18 months in a federal prison Friday for obstructing an investigation by lying regarding contact he had with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (pictured, 2020). Tarrio had called for Lamond to be pardoned by President Donald Trump. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Former Washington, D.C., Police Intelligence Chief Lt. Shane Lamond got 18 months in a federal prison Friday for obstructing an investigation by lying regarding contact he had with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Lamond leaked information to Tarrio that he was being investigated and then lied about doing that, according to prosecutors.

Lamond was convicted of one count of obstructing justice and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Judge Amy B. Jackson said Lamond showed no real contrition for his actions.

"The entire attitude throughout has been, 'How dare they bring these charges!," Jackson said.

Lamond attorney Mark Schamel urged Judge Jackson to not incarcerate Lamond. He told the judge he fundamentally disagrees with her about the facts in the case.

He said Lamond's destroyed police career should be enough punishment.

The investigation into Lamond's communication with Tarrio revealed hundreds of message exchanges that included encrypted Telegram messages.

Lamond contended they were intended to gather intelligence on extremist groups.

Tarrio was pardoned for his federal conviction by President Donald Trump, who also pardoned hundreds of other people convicted in connection with the violent pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, but Trump freed him with a presidential pardon.

Tarrio testified for Lamond and urged Trump to pardon the D.C. police officer.

When Lamond was convicted in December 2024, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said in a statement, "As proven at trial, Lamond turned his job on its head-providing confidential information to a source, rather than getting information from him-lied about the conduct, and obstructed an investigation into the source."