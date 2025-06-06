Trending
U.S. News
June 6, 2025 / 8:27 AM

State Department sanctions four ICC judges for U.S., Israel probes

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The U.S. State Department sanctioned International Criminal Court judges Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz Del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou from Benin (pictured here) as well as Beti Hohler of Slovenia. File Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE
The U.S. State Department sanctioned International Criminal Court judges Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz Del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou from Benin (pictured here) as well as Beti Hohler of Slovenia. File Photo by Sem Van Der Wal/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned four International Criminal Court Judges, citing investigations into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and Israeli leaders.

The State Department announced the sanctions against Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz Del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou from Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia over what it described as the court's effort to "arrest, detain or prosecute a protected person without consent of that person's country of nationality."

"We do not take this step lightly," the State Department statement said. "It reflects the seriousness of the threat we face from the ICC's politicization and abuse of power."

The State Department noted that Bossa and Ibanez Carranza had authorized an investigation against U.S. personnel in Afghanistan, while Alapini Gansou and Hohler authorized warrants to arrest Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

Related

Neither the United States nor Israel recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court.

"As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions, targeting America or our close ally, Israel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a statement. "The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States."

The sanctions impose a block on "all property and interests in property" of the aforementioned judges, and American citizens are also forbidden, as per the order, from doing any business with the four judges, unless they've been issued a precise license issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control or are exempt.

The Assembly of States Parties, which serves as the management oversight and legislative body of the ICC, announced Friday in a press release that it rejects the orders put forth by Trump and Rubio.

"Such actions risk undermining global efforts to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community and erode the shared commitment to the rule of law, the fight against impunity, and the preservation of a rules-based international order," it said.

European Union Council President Antonio Costa said via social media Friday that the EU "strongly supports" the ICC.

"We must protect its independence and integrity. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of power," he said.

The sanctions follow an executive order from Trump issued in February that considered "any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons" a threat to American national security and foreign policy, and declared economic sanctions against the ICC.

The order's measures include the blocking of property and assets, and the suspension of entry to the United States of ICC officials, employees and agents, as well as their immediate family members.

Latest Headlines

Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump threatens to cut Musk government contracts amid agenda bill spat
June 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts through Tesla.
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI thwarts 'mass shooting' scheme at Washington state mall
June 6 (UPI) -- The FBI derailed a plot by a teenager who had planned to detonate a bomb at a Washington state shopping mall and shoot people as they fled a movie theater in the building, law enforcement authorities announced Thursday.
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. seizes $7.44M in North Korean crypto scam
June 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has seized more than $7.74 million dollars related to an illegal employment and cryptocurrency scheme operated by North Korea, officials announced Thursday.
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Republican turned Democrat David Jolly enters Florida governor's race
June 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican-turned Democrat Rep. David Jolly, D-Florida, has announced his intentions to enter the 2026 race for governor in a state largely dominated by GOP politics.
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hazy sky to persist as Canadian wildfire smoke and Saharan dust invade U.S.
Rounds of smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, as well as dust blowing off Sub-Saharan Africa, will continue to envelop portions of the United States into the summer, say AccuWeather meteorologists.
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
High court blocks Hamas victims' try to reopen case against Lebanese bank
WASHINGTON, June 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court denied relatives of victims and survivors of Hamas attacks from 2001-2003 the ability to reopen a case in which they accuse a Lebanese bank of providing financial services to Hamas-affiliated clients.
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
June 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued three new waivers for roughly 36 miles of a new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico.
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
June 5 (UPI) -- Osceola County Florida Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez Thursday faced felony charges for allegedly operating a massive gambling operation while illegally using his office to shield it.
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gunmakers in Mexico's lawsuit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Supreme Court rules in favor of U.S. gunmakers in Mexico's lawsuit
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday against a lawsuit filed by Mexico that accuses seven American gun manufacturers and one wholesaler of unlawful sale practices and arming drug dealers.
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
June 5 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump in person for the first time.

Trending Stories

Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Gustavo Petro seeks to impose referendum by decree in Colombia
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
Florida sheriff arrested in what's called 'massive illegal gambling operation'
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
DHS expedites 36 miles of border wall, waiving environmental laws
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Japanese imperial family pays respects to victims of WWII ship sunk by U.S. sub
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office
Germany's Friedrich Merz meets with Donald Trump in Oval Office

Follow Us